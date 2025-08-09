Live
- Symbol of love, trust and faith: Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan
- WHO declares Kenya free of sleeping sickness
- MP: Four youth drown in Bebas river; bodies of three recovered, search operation continues
- Hybrid funds’ AUM in India surge led by arbitrage, multi-asset allocation funds
- NBCC Q1 net profit rises 26 pc to Rs 135 cr
- India's defence production reaches all-time high of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25 fiscal
- Delhi Assembly passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025
- BJP spokesperson expelled over criticism of party's 'treatment' of Dhankhar, Satyapal Malik
- Indian Drinks Giving Matcha a Run for Its Money in the Wellness Game
- Ponnam Prabhakar says govt. will conduct local body elections as per HC directives
India's defence production reaches all-time high of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25 fiscal
India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. This...
India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said. "The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25."
"These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore," he said in a social media post.
The defence minister commended the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a "landmark".
"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," he said.