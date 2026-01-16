India’s expectations on Impact Consciousness by businesses and government higher than global averages: SEC Newgate 2025 Impact Monitor Across 20 Countries

Public expectations of organisational behaviour continue to outpace their perceived performance, according to the SEC Newgate 2025 Impact Monitor: Managing Reputational Risk and Opportunity in a Fragmented World. The fifth annual global study by SEC Newgate - the global strategic communications, advocacy and research group - surveyed more than 20,000 people across 20 countries and territories, revealing a persistent confidence gap as communities judge organisations on their real-world impacts. First Partners is the exclusive Affiliate of the SEC Newgate Group in India.

This year’s report, released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, reflects a world in which global ESG frameworks are not effectively delivering cohesive narratives in local markets.

The survey includes India for the first time, revealing a market that not only reflects key global trends — but often exceeds global averages in awareness, understanding and interest in impact consciousness. India’s public shows some of the strongest expectations globally for responsible business behaviour, local economic contribution and values-driven leadership. The findings also reveal that Indian communities are highly impact-conscious, optimistic about national direction, and unusually engaged with environmental, social and governance issues when compared with global averages. Another notable factor is the high national optimism, with 81% of Indians believing the country is heading in the right direction, compared with a global average of 48%. India sits alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Singapore as one of the most optimistic markets in the study.

The research underscores a defining challenge for global businesses: communities want companies to engage, but the issues that matter — and the stances considered credible — differ widely by market. Navigating these local expectations is now central to managing global reputation.

This year also marks the evolution from the group’s previous annual ‘ESG Monitor’ to the ‘Impact Monitor’, a shift driven by the realities of a world where global narratives are giving way to local priorities and pressures, and the public is increasingly looking for positive impacts and outcomes.

Speaking on the findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said: “Corporate reputation has shifted markedly over the past year. As political scrutiny and social expectations evolve, our Impact Monitor shows a clear pattern across markets: people judge companies by the real impact they deliver — particularly in the communities closest to their operations. This shift is redefining how organisations earn credibility and permission to operate.”

“For global companies, the challenge is bringing differing local expectations together in a coherent global direction and, in turn, implementing that direction in ways that are meaningful in each market. Meeting this challenge requires a deep understanding of the communities, regulators, markets and media they operate among, as well as the ability to balance varied expectations while maintaining credibility worldwide.’’

Speaking about India-specific findings, Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners and Member of SEC Newgate’s Global Corporate & Geopolitical Advisory Council said: “India’s results are striking. The data shows a highly engaged, optimistic and impact-conscious public that expects organisations to play a visible role in national progress. In India, reputation is earned through local contribution, credible climate action and the courage to communicate values clearly. This makes India one of the most demanding — but also most opportunity-rich — environments for organisations that are serious about impact.”

The Impact Monitor also reveals a persistent gap globally between what the public expects from organisations and how they think those organisations are performing in traditional ESG and geopolitical matters. India reflects this same expectation–performance gap, but with an important distinction: India is among the countries most likely to rate large businesses positively, with 80% of respondents rating their performance at 7 or above, compared with significantly lower ratings in many mature Western markets. However, a stronger market baseline trust means companies are judged less on intent and more on visible delivery and outcomes.

Stakeholder-oriented business models remain the preferred approach of the global public. An overwhelming three quarters (76%) of the global community believe businesses should act in the best interests of all stakeholders (i.e. customers, employees, suppliers, communities), not just shareholders. Around 64% of Indian respondents support this sentiment, with clear support for businesses investing in local communities, prioritising local employment and sourcing from responsible suppliers. The research underscores the importance of broader social value in corporate strategy, particularly in markets where economic growth, employment and community outcomes remain highly salient.

Globally, familiarity with the term “ESG” remains uneven. While 57% of the global public have heard of ESG, only 24% say they understand it well. India stands out sharply here with 81% of Indians being aware of ESG and 47% claiming strong understanding, well above the global averages. Notably 61% Indian respondents express strong interest in ESG issues once explained, compared with 35% globally rating high interest (9–10 out of 10). India is less fatigued by ESG debates and more focused on visible impacts that are locally relevant.

Even as familiarity with the term ESG varies, the underlying environmental issues continue to matter across the spectrum of respondents. Communities expect businesses to play an active role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting the transition to sustainable energy systems.

In India, support for climate action and renewable energy is especially strong, with the energy transition widely viewed as both necessary and positive. However, as in other markets, enthusiasm softens when environmental action is perceived to threaten affordability, highlighting the tension organisations must navigate between meaningful impact and economic pressures.

On social issues, the call for greater corporate engagement is unmistakable. Across markets, communities want organisations to communicate their values and speak out on social and environmental issues, even when these positions may be contentious. India aligns closely with this global trend, with particularly strong expectations for businesses to demonstrate courage, clarity of values and leadership on social issues. Most markets also demonstrate widespread support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, with many believing that businesses can, and should, do more to foster inclusive workplaces and address social challenges.

Governance remains an area where improvement is seemingly needed. India is no exception but presents as slightly less punishing. Ethical conduct and accountability are seen as essential, but transparency stands out as a weak spot. Fewer than two in five (38%) of the global community believe large businesses are sufficiently open and transparent, making this the Impact Monitor’s lowest-rated aspect of governance and signalling a clear need for better communication and accountability. In India, the figure stands a few points lower at 34%.

Crucially, the report highlights the importance of framing impact efforts through a local lens. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, there is a growing global preference for businesses to manufacture locally, hire locally and source materials locally, even if it means higher costs for consumers. Communities increasingly link these localised benefits and outcomes to improved perceptions of organisations, reinforcing the need for companies to adapt their strategies to the realities of the markets in which they operate.

Looking at the perceived direction countries are going in, optimism is the highest in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore and India where at least 8 in 10 think their country is heading on the right track (compared with the global average of 48%). Optimism varies widely by country, with sentiment most negative in France, Japan and the Netherlands, where only 1 in 4 or fewer are optimistic about their country’s direction. Levels of optimism across most countries are relatively stable compared to 2024, but there is a significant rise in optimism in both Australia and the USA, and declines in Poland and the UK.

As world leaders gather in Davos, the 2025 SEC Newgate Impact Monitor provides timely intelligence for organisations seeking to manage reputational risk and seize opportunity in an era defined by fragmentation, localisation, and rising stakeholder expectations.

The key findings of the report…

Community Interests and Concerns:

1. The top five issues of importance remain unchanged over the last 12 months globally:

1. Ensuring quality, affordable healthcare for everyone

2. Reducing crime and violence

3. Addressing the rising cost of living

4. Strengthening the economy

5. Ensuring secure and affordable food supplies

2. Optimism towards the direction of one’s own country varies greatly across the globe, with 48% overall thinking their country is heading on the right track. At 81% India ranks 4th after Saudi Arabia, UAE and Singapore.

3. India also demonstrates significantly higher ESG awareness, understanding and interest. A strong majority (81%) of Indians have heard the term “ESG” compared to global average of 57% and more than 47% Indians claim to have a good understanding compared to 24% on average globally.

4. Interest in the subject matter is also very high. After the concept is explained to them, more than 61% of Indians, compared to 35% globally, indicate a high interest level of 9 or more out of 10

5. While global interest presents a small increase from 2024, interest varies greatly by country.

Expectations and Perceptions of Corporate Behaviour:

1. Strong expectations remain for large businesses to act in responsible ways, with 89% (Global 82%) giving this an importance rating of 7 or higher out of 10. A similar number (India 90%, Global, 83%) said the same for government, while expectations are lower for small to medium businesses (India 88%, Global 77%). Notably smaller and medium businesses in India face relatively much higher expectations than their global peers.

2. Performance ratings were lower across all three types of organizations, with fewer respondents rating them 7 or higher, though Indian respondents were not as unforgiving.

a. Large Businesses – India 80%, Global 61%

b. Government – India 77%, Global 57%

c. Small & Medium Businesses – India 78%, Global 62%

3. Perceptions of industry behaviour varies widely globally. In India, the top performing industries on the list were Defence (83%), Technology & Communications (83%), Online Retail and E-Commerce (81%), Supermarkets & Grocery Stores (80%) and Banking and Financial Institutions (80%) while the lowest rated industries were Construction and Infrastructure (74%), Mining & Resources (72%), Media (71%), Chemicals (70%) and the Alcohol industry (63%).

Localisation vs Globalisation:

1. Globally, around six in ten people would prefer businesses to manufacture locally, hire locally and source materials locally, even if this results in higher consumer costs.

2. India also shows strong localisation preferences, with

a. 62% believing businesses should manufacture goods locally even at higher cost

b. 57% prioritising hiring local employees over minimising costs

c. Around three quarters saying they would feel more positive towards businesses that create local jobs, source locally, pay taxes locally and base operations in India

d. However, less than 50%, prioritized the business being owned by a foreign company

3. While global sentiment links localisation to improved perceptions, the reputational impact of localisation is particularly pronounced in India

Environmental Leadership and Climate Action:

1. Globally, 75% believe it is highly important for their country to transition to renewable or clean energy sources, and 74% believe it is highly important to act decisively on climate change.

2. In India, support is stronger:

a. 87% say transitioning to renewables is highly important

b. 83% say decisive action on climate change is highly important

3. 64% globally feel positive about the renewable energy transition. In India, positivity is higher, at 82%, placing India among the most supportive markets globally.

4. As seen globally, enthusiasm softens when environmental action is perceived to increase consumer costs or constrain wages, reflecting similar affordability concerns in India.

Social Values and Inclusion:

1. Globally, there is growing expectation that businesses should speak out on social and environmental issues, even when such positions are contentious.

2. Indians ranked amongst the highest, 3rd globally, on desire for businesses to be courageous and speak out, with:

a. 84% believing businesses should speak out on social issues even if unpopular with government

b. 85% believing businesses should speak out on environmental issues

c. 82% expecting organisations to communicate their values openly

3. Support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives is evident globally, with majority backing for gender pay equity, accessibility and inclusive workplace policies.

4. India records similarly strong — and in some cases higher — support across these measures.



Governance and Stakeholder Accountability:

1. Public opinion is divided on whether businesses are getting it right when it comes to governance and stakeholder accountability.

2. Nearly two thirds (64%) of Indian respondents feel that organisations should act in the best interests of all stakeholders, and not just shareholders.

3. Globally, being open and transparent is the main area where people would like to see more action (42% believe large businesses are doing too little of this), followed by operating with strong morals and ethics (36%) and communicating what they’re doing to improve their performance on environmental, social and governance responsibilities (35%).

4. In India, governance perceptions are similar though less harsh, with around three in ten believing large businesses are doing too little when it comes to transparency, ethical conduct and accountability.