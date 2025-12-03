India’s First Global EV, Maruti Suzuki e VITARA receives 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

The ‘Made-in-India, Made-for-the-World’ e VITARA is built on Suzuki’s all-new HEARTECT-e platform exclusively designed for electric vehicles to deliver exceptional strength, structural rigidity, and advanced high voltage protection. Designed and tested for ‘Sand to Snow’ extreme temperature conditions across the world, the e VITARA batteries ensure optimal performance from as high as 60°C to as low as minus 30°C. Powered by 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, the e VITARA showcases superior performance, excellent range, unparalleled comfort and global safety standards.

Speaking on the award, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “Congratulations to Maruti Suzuki for achieving 5-star Bharat NCAP in both adult and child occupant protection for their e VITARA. I am especially glad that Maruti Suzuki has shown real leadership in providing 7 airbags as standard across all variants of the e VITARA.”





Elaborating on the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for e VITARA, our first Battery Electric Vehicle, is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Maruti Suzuki. Using the Bharat NCAP 5-star rating, we will export the e VITARA to more than 100 countries of the world. Bharat NCAP’s globally benchmarked stringent vehicle test protocols have been a catalyst in empowering customers to make informed decisions. I thank the Hon’ble Minister Mr. Gadkari, the officials in his Ministry and test agencies for their rigorous efforts and commitment in shaping India’s journey towards safe mobility.”





Comprehensive and advanced safety suite in the e VITARA

The e VITARA’s robust body structure has more than 60% ultra-high tensile and high-tensile strength steel. Its advanced battery protection system incorporates a sophisticated structural design with an energy-absorbing battery pack mounting structure. Other safety features are as follows

Level 2 ADAS Other Key Safety Features · Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) - Car to Car · Forward Collision Warning (FCW)-Car to Car · Lane Keep Assist (LKA) · Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) · Lane Departure Warning (LDW) · Vehicle Sway Warning · Adaptive Cruise Control with all Speed Following & Stop Keeping & Curve Speed Reduction (ACC) · Adaptive High-Beam System (auto high/low beam headlights with variable brightness & illumination range) · Blind Spot Monitoring with Lane Change Alert (LCA) · Rear Cross Traffic Alert · 7 Standard airbags (including Driver's knee airbag) · Hill Hold Control · ABS with EBD and Brake Assist · All Wheel Disc Brakes · Multi-Collision Braking · Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) · Active Corning Control · Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioner with Force Limiters · Front Seat Belt Height Adjuster · All Seats Belts (3-Point ELR) · Seat Belt Reminders (All Occupant) - Lamp + Buzzer · ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages · 360-degree Surround View Camera · Front & Rear Parking Sensors · Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) · Day & Night Adjustable IRVM (Auto) · Emergency Call (e-Call) with SOS functionality



