India’s Gen Z Embraces the GenAI Future: Great Learning Mobilises 16,000 Youth in a 3-Day GenAI Upskilling Sprint

In a bold step to accelerate GenAI literacy among India’s youth, Great Learning successfully concluded the inaugural edition of “The Great Learning AI Challenge” on World Youth Skills Day, drawing massive participation from across the nation. Over 16,000 individuals across India enrolled in 45+ GenAI courses, with certificates worth ₹40,000, offered completely free through Great Learning Academy between July 13 - 15. The three-day upskilling sprint witnessed enthusiastic participation from 12,000 college students, representing over 200 colleges and 4,000 early career professionals. Notably, 60% students were from tier 2 cities, highlighting the growing awareness of the importance of acquiring Generative AI skills in these cities.

Following competitive tracking through a leaderboard, the winning institutions were crowned in two categories. In both the GenAI Super Squad (highest number of unique participants) and GenAI Masterminds (most course completions) categories, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Coimbatore, New Horizon College of Engineering, and PES University, Bangalore secured the top three positions.

Commenting on the challenge, Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning, said, “What we witnessed with The Great Learning AI Challenge was truly heartening. Gen Z is not just adapting to the AI revolution; they are leading it with passion and purpose. While we did set out to offer free courses, it sparked something bigger, a sense of possibility, of confidence, of being future-ready. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed from students across the country reflected a generation eager to shape India’s future in technology and innovation. What began as a learning initiative quickly turned into a national movement and reminded us why we do what we do. At Great Learning, we are committed to keeping this momentum alive by empowering youth with meaningful opportunities to build successful, future-ready careers in an AI-driven world.”

Enrollment trends revealed a strong focus on core GenAI concepts, with Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT, Generative AI for Beginners and ChatGPT for Beginners being the most popular courses during the challenge, followed by ChatGPT for Marketing, ChatGPT for Excel, and Build a Website using ChatGPT. Some of the other courses that were of interest to students were Data Analytics Using ChatGPT with Excel and Python, ChatGPT for Business Communication and Interview Preparation Using Gemini.

Harshit Gajendran from New Horizon College of Engineering distinguished himself as the top performer of The Great Learning AI Challenge by completing 45 GenAI courses within just three days, a truly exceptional accomplishment that demonstrated both determination and a deep commitment to upskilling. Reflecting on his journey, he shared: “The Great Learning AI Challenge was unlike anything I have done before. It really pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and dive deep into the world of Generative AI. Finishing all the courses in just three days wasn’t easy, but it helped me build a strong understanding of everything from prompt engineering to problem-solving with AI. What made it truly special was being part of something bigger, a nationwide challenge where thousands of us were learning, competing, and growing together. Being named the top performer among thousands of participants is incredibly motivating. It feels like all the effort has truly paid off.”