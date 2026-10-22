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India’s Imported Fruit Market: Looking Beyond the Product to How It Is Grown

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Explore India’s imported fruit market and why consumers are increasingly looking beyond the product to understand how fruits are grown and produced.

India’s imported fruit market: looking beyond the product to how it is grown
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India’s imported fruit market: looking beyond the product to how it is grown

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With India importing more than half a million tonnes of fresh apples in the latest reported marketing year, the Garden of Europe campaign looks at how European growers manage water, soil and other resources in apple and kiwifruit production.

New Delhi, India — According to the USDA's Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual, India imported approximately 510,930 metric tons of fresh apples in marketing year 2024/25, based on Trade Data Monitor and FAS New Delhi research. The scale of the market provides important context for discussions about how imported fruit is grown, handled and prepared for international markets.

Against this background, the Garden of Europe campaign, co-funded by the European Union, is highlighting approaches to responsible production in the European fruit sector, including European apples originating in Poland and European kiwifruit originating in Greece.

Responsible fruit growing involves decisions throughout orchard management, including the management of water, soil and agricultural inputs. According to the European Commission, the Common Agricultural Policy for 2023–2027 supports environmental action and the sustainable management of natural resources, including water and soil.

In agricultural production, the European Commission identifies practices supported through the CAP framework that can include improving irrigation efficiency and managing crop water demand through optimised irrigation schedules. For permanent crops such as orchards, the Commission also identifies cover crops between tree rows, conservation agriculture and measures to prevent soil erosion among practices that can contribute to environmental objectives.

Responsible production also extends beyond the orchard. Under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2429, apples and kiwifruit supplied fresh to consumers within the European Union are subject to specific EU marketing standards. For both apples and kiwifruit, these standards set requirements concerning the quality and condition of the produce, as well as classification into quality classes, and labelling, including the indication of the country of origin.

This communication forms part of the third year of the Garden of Europe campaign, which promotes European apples originating in Poland and European kiwifruit originating in Greece in selected international markets, including Israel. The campaign provides information about European fruit production, product characteristics and the requirements governing these products.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them

Karthik Prasad
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karthik Prasad

Guest Contributor[email protected]

Karthik Prasad is a versatile technology and digital content guest contributor with a strong passion for writing about technology, health, gaming, mobile applications, and emerging digital trends. With a deep interest in simplifying complex topics for everyday readers, he creates engaging, informative, and SEO-friendly content that resonates with both tech enthusiasts and general audiences. Karthik brings a multidisciplinary approach to content creation, covering a wide spectrum of topics including consumer technology, health innovations, mobile apps, gaming updates, software insights, and digital lifestyle trends. His writing style focuses on clarity, accuracy, and reader-friendly storytelling, making technical concepts easy to understand. He is known for staying updated with the latest developments in the digital ecosystem and transforming them into well-structured articles, news features, and explainer content. His ability to blend research with practical insights helps deliver content that is both informative and impactful. At The Hans India, Karthik aims to contribute high-quality articles that inform, educate, and engage readers across categories such as tech news, health awareness, gaming culture, app reviews, and general digital innovation.

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India imported fruit marketimported fruits in Indiafruit market Indiafruit importssustainable fruit farming
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