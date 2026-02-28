India's jewellery market projected to reach $130–150 billion by 2030

New Delhi: The domestic jewellery market, currently valued at approximately $85–90 billion, is projected to expand to $130–150 billion by 2030, driven by wedding demand, premiumisation, organised retail expansion, and rising consumer confidence, it was announced on Saturday.

North India's jewellery trade received a significant early-season boost as the 2nd edition of ‘DJGF Signature 2026’ opened at Bharat Mandapam here, organised by Informa Markets in India.

Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said that the participation from exhibitors and buyers reflects not just strong business sentiment, but also the growing maturity of our gem and jewellery ecosystem.

“Today, the jewellery industry operates in a new normal: gold premiums hovering around 3 per cent and silver nearly 5 per cent have become standard, while tighter inventory cycles and frequent B2B exhibitions every 8–15 days allow us to manage procurement with lower risk and greater efficiency,” he said.

“However, alongside growth, we must prepare for critical regulatory shifts: BIS-led HUID transfers expected to streamline traceability, mandatory silver hallmarking, currently limited to 90 and 80 standards despite nearly 50 tonnes of silver trade, and PMLA compliance supported by AI-driven monitoring,” Gupta added.

India's gems and jewellery industry continues to demonstrate robust growth.

Contributing nearly 7-8 per cent to India's GDP and accounting for 12-14 per cent of merchandise exports, the sector supports over 5 million livelihoods.

With India processing nearly 90 per cent of the world's diamonds by volume and remaining one of the largest global consumers of gold, the country occupies a pivotal position in the global value chain.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said that with the domestic jewellery market projected to expand to $130 billion by 2030, the sector is entering a phase of structured growth driven by festive demand, bridal purchasing, and increasing formalisation.

Ram Avtar Verma, President, The Bullion and Jewellers Association Delhi (TBJA), said that ‘DJGF Signature 2026’ truly reflects how far our industry has come.

“The sheer scale, participation, and energy at this edition are remarkable,” he added.