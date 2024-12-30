India’s most desired sedan, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, surpasses 3 million production milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached a cumulative production milestone of 3 million units for its Dzire. This significant milestone was achieved in just around 16 years and 11 months. Previously, the Dzire achieved cumulative production of 1 million units in April 2015, and the 2 million production milestone was achieved in June 2019. Other Maruti Suzuki models to have crossed the 3 million cumulative production milestone include Alto, Swift and WagonR.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Their feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations. The latest Dzire, launched last month, exemplifies this commitment, setting a new benchmark with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Over the years, Dzire has significantly contributed to our sales, making us the sedan segment leader for 16 consecutive years*. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team members and value chain partners for their hard work and commitment.”

Maruti Suzuki launched Dzire in 2008 followed by the second and third generations in 2012 and 2017, respectively. The 4th generation All-New Dzire was launched in November 2024 featuring progressive design, plush two-tone interiors and a host of segment-first features.

The Dzire has not only been a favorite in India but also received appreciation in international markets, enhancing Maruti Suzuki’s global presence. Since the start of its exports in October 2008, around 2.6 lakh units^ have been exported to 48 countries, with key regions including Latin & Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In FY 2023-24, the Dzire was the second-highest exported model by Maruti Suzuki.