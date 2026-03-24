India’s power capacity reaches 524 GW: Govt

Thereis adequate availability of electricity across the country as India's installed electricity generation capacity has reached 524 GW as of February 28, 2026, the Parliament was informed on Monday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said that the country has moved from power deficit to power sufficient after adding 296.388 GW capacity since 2014.

Naik added that the Centre has significantly strengthened the power sector over the years by expanding generation capacity and improving infrastructure. “There is adequate availability of power in the country. As on February 28, 2026, installed generation capacity in the country is 524 GW,” he said.

“The government has addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 296.388 GW of fresh generation capacity since April, 2014 transforming the country from power deficit to power sufficient,” he added.

He stated that electricity supply has largely kept pace with demand in the last three financial years and the current fiscal, with only minor shortfalls. These gaps are generally linked to issues in state transmission and distribution systems rather than a shortage of power generation.

“Electricity being a concurrent subject, the supply and distribution of electricity is responsibility of the respective State Government / Distribution Utility,” he added. “Hence, it is the responsibility of the respective distribution utility to take necessary actions to provide reliable and quality power to the consumers,” Naik noted.

To strengthen power supply in both urban and rural areas, the Centre has supported states through various schemes such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Integrated Power Development Scheme, Saubhagya scheme, and the ongoing Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

These initiatives aim to improve power infrastructure and ensure reliable and quality electricity for consumers.