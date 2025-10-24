India’s real estate sector records highest-ever deal volumes in Q3 2025: Report

India's real estate sector recorded 42 transactions totalling $2.9 billion in Q3 2025, marking the highest quarterly volume to date, a report said on Friday.

According to a report from business advisory firm Grant Thornton Bharat, transactions included nine public market deals comprising of five IPOs and four QIPs.

Further, a significant increase in marquee M&A and private equity investments was also noted, the release said. Excluding public market transactions, 33 private deals totalled $1.8 billion, indicating a renewed investor interest in commercial and retail real estate segments, the statement said.

M&A activity reached 21 deals, totalling $843 million, with 20 domestic transactions accounting for $838 million.

“The surge in marquee transactions, rising investor appetite for income-yielding, institutional-grade assets and sustained capital market engagement reflect growing institutional depth and strong confidence in the sector’s resilience and growth potential," said Shabala Shinde, Partner and Real Estate Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"With supportive policy measures and improved access to funding, India’s real estate market is evolving into a more professional, transparent, and governance-driven ecosystem," Shinde added.

Private equity (PE) saw a strong rebound with 12 deals totalling $859 million, marking a 71 per cent increase in volume and a 48 per cent rise in value compared to the previous quarter.

Three transactions exceeding $100 million accounted for 81 per cent of the total PE deal value. Commercial assets and real estate technology attracted the bulk of investment, while other sectors remained largely steady, the advisory firm said.

Equity markets showed renewed activity this quarter, with five IPOs raising a total of $805 million and four QIPs worth $344 million, signalling a recovery following a subdued period.

Real estate operators & the commercial development sector continued their dominance, contributing 70 per cent of deal volume and 91 per cent of deal value, as four of the top 10 deals came from these sectors.