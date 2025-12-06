IndiGo cancels 12 flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Kerala airports

Kochi: Even as IndiGo cancelled more than 200 flights on Saturday as well, it disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of passengers in Kerala, including patients and Sabarimala pilgrims.

At least 12 flights were cancelled on Saturday at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Cochin International Airport as part of the nationwide disruption, local media reports said.

Accordingly, as many as nine flights, including international flights in Thiruvananthapuram and three in Kochi were cancelled, the reports added.

Several passengers complained about the rude behaviour of the IndiGo officials and said that the refund would take at least two days, adding to their woes.

Margaret, a heart patient and resident of Kochi, was left stranded at Kochi airport for more than 17 hours and said on Saturday that the airline is yet to respond to her appeals to inform the flight to the US about the cancellation.

She had to travel to the US from Kochi on Friday. Her British Airways flight to the US was scheduled from Mumbai on Friday night, and IndiGo was the connecting flight arranged by British Airways.

Margaret said that British Airways could make alternate arrangements only if IndiGo informed them about the cancellation.

"It showed as delayed, not cancelled, and British Airways could not make an alternate arrangement. IndiGo authorities informed me this morning about the cancellation and said British Airways will contact me for the next move," she said, adding that she is yet to receive an update from the airline regarding her connecting and US flights.

A passenger at Thiruvananthapuram airport said that she received the information about the cancellation from IndiGo only after reaching the airport.

"I am going to Chandigarh via Mumbai. The airline informed me about the cancellation only after I reached the airport," she added.

A 75-year-old passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram airport said that the IndiGo officials told him that the flight had been cancelled and asked him to collect the refund, adding that this is not the way to deal with a passenger in such a crisis period.

On Saturday, IndiGo reportedly cancelled more than 200 flights, worsening the air travel crisis even as thousands of passengers remained stranded at airports across the country awaiting their departures.

The disruption followed a similar spell of more than 1,000 cancellations by IndiGo in the past couple of days, which had already unsettled travel schedules nationwide.

In response to the growing pressure on domestic travel, Indian Railways announced temporary measures, including additional coaches on select routes, to help ease passenger movement during the crisis.