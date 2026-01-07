‘Indusfood 2026’ set to display India’s growing leadership in global food trade

New Delhi: As global demand rises for safe, traceable, sustainable and ethically sourced food, the ninth edition of ‘Indusfood 2026’ will serve as a key platform connecting Indian producers with global markets, the government said on Wednesday.

India’s flagship global food and beverage (F&B) sourcing exhibition is scheduled to be held from January 8-10 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida. The exhibition is expected to witness participation from over 120 countries, including thousands of verified global buyers and several high-level international trade delegations.

Organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), the event aims to further consolidate India’s position as a trusted and competitive partner in global food supply chains.

‘Indusfood 2026’ will host several high-level global delegations, including trade association leaders from Turkey, Worldchefs President Chef Andy Cuthbert and Asia Continental Director Chef Willment Leong, as well as senior government officials and retail buyers from Fiji representing major supermarket chains.

According to a Ministry statement, the event will bring together leading Indian food producers, international buyers, policymakers, industry leaders and global institutions on a single platform to facilitate trade collaborations, bilateral engagements and long-term partnerships.

It will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s food processing ecosystem, enhancing export competitiveness and expanding global market access for Indian food products.

A key highlight of Indusfood 2026 will be the launch of initiatives such as the India–UAE Food Corridor by Abu Dhabi Food Hub, aimed at enhancing food security, streamlining supply chains and accelerating bilateral food trade flows.

Another prominent highlight will be the 75-year milestone celebration by Saudi Arabian exhibitor Alsalan.

This cultural and commercial showcase underscores Saudi Arabia’s long-standing food trade legacy and its strengthening partnership with India. ‘Indusfood 2026’ will also feature dedicated global business and logistics platforms.

The exhibition will also host international tasting and innovation platforms, including special tasting sessions, according to the ministry.



