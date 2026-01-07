Indusfood 2026 to showcase India’s growing leadership in global food trade

New Delhi; Indusfood 2026, India’s flagship global food and beverage exhibition, is set to highlight the country’s rising role as a reliable and competitive player in the global food trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The three-day event will bring together Indian producers, international buyers, policymakers and global institutions to strengthen trade ties and open new opportunities for India’s food exports.

The 9th edition of Indusfood 2026 will be held from January 8 to 10 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), the exhibition aims to further position India as a trusted partner in global food supply chains at a time when demand for safe, traceable and sustainably sourced food is rising worldwide.

Branded as Asia’s premier food and beverage sourcing show, Indusfood 2026 is expected to see participation from over 120 countries, with thousands of verified global buyers and several high-level international trade delegations.

The event will provide a common platform for Indian food producers to connect with global markets and build long-term partnerships.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, underlining the government’s focus on strengthening India’s food processing sector, boosting export competitiveness and expanding global market access for Indian food products.

One of the key highlights of this year’s edition will be the launch of the India–UAE Food Corridor by the Abu Dhabi Food Hub.

The initiative aims to improve food security, streamline supply chains and accelerate bilateral food trade between India and the UAE.

Another major attraction will be the 75-year milestone celebration by Saudi Arabian exhibitor Alsalan, reflecting the growing food trade relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

Indusfood 2026 will also feature platforms focused on exports, logistics and policy discussions.

DP World will host a special ‘Bharat Mart’ session, highlighting export infrastructure and logistics integration to support India’s trade ambitions.



