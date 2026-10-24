Infosys trims growth outlook despite strong deal wins

IT major, Infosys on Friday posted largely in line second quarter results though the company revised its revenue guidance for FY27.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm posted a net profit of Rs 7,823 crore in Q2 of FY27, an increase of 6 per cent over the same period of last financial year.

Revenue of the IT company stood at Rs 49,244 crore, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year basis. In US dollar term, revenue of the firm came at $5.15 billion, which was an increase of 1.2 per cent on sequential basis.

Deal pipelines of the company remained robust with large deal TCV coming at $5.2 billion. However, the company cut its full year revenue guidance to 1 to 2 percent from 1.5 to 3 percent given earlier. Low growth environment cited as the reason for such revenue growth guidance cut. The company retained its operating margin guidance of 20-22 per cent for FY27.

“We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence,” Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys said.

Giving the factors behind reducing the revenue guidance, the management said that it was witnessing pricing pressure on intense competition and clients were asking for higher productivity, prompting the company to lower its growth guidance.

During the July-September period, demand picked up in the energy vertical apart form clients spending more on AI-related spends.