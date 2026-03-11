Inorbit Mall Cyberabad initiates a Season of Culture, Music & Celebration This March

InOrbit Mall Cyberabad invites music lovers to an immersive two-day live music experience celebrating the classical and devotional traditions of Indian music. Kicking off on Friday, 14 March, the mall comes alive with an evocative evening of Qawwali performed by a powerful 6-piece ensemble. Rooted in centuries of Sufi devotional tradition, the performance promises to transport audiences with soaring vocals, harmoniums, and rhythmic table; a deeply spiritual experience unfolding at the heart of the mall.

The celebration continues on Saturday, 15 March, with Strings of Summer; a refined showcase of classical Indian instrumental music featuring a live 3-piece Veena or Sitar performance. Delicate, meditative, and deeply evocative, the performance highlights the elegance and grace of India's rich string instrument heritage. Both events are open to all visitors and are complimentary. Timings will be announced on InOrbit Mall's official social media channels.

In celebration of the much-awaited release of Dhurandhar 2, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is rolling out a special F&B promotion from 19 to 22 March, giving visitors a reason to indulge and celebrate at the mall's diverse dining and food retail outlets.

Visitors during this period will receive exclusive spot F&B coupons, redeemable at participating restaurants and food stores within the mall. This promotion is designed to enhance the overall mall experience and encourage guests to make an evening of their visit.