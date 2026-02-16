Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Launches February Edit with Valentine Booth, Carts & Live Music

This February, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is set to transform the season of love into an exciting month-long celebration with its special campaign, The February Edit’. Curated to bring together couples, friends, and mall visitors through immersive experiences, interactive engagements, curated gifting options, and live entertainment, the mall promises a vibrant Valentine atmosphere that goes beyond shopping and creates memorable moments for everyone.

At the heart of the celebration is the high-energy ‘Valentine Hearts’ booth, where couples can step inside a Valentine-themed setup and collect as many flying hearts as possible, with winners taking home exciting prizes. Running from 6th to 15th February 2026, this interactive activation is further enhanced with special F&B offers, discounts, and coupons, boosting both mall engagement and social media buzz. Hosted at the Central Atrium, the booth is designed to be a visually exciting and highly participative experience for shoppers.

Adding to the festive vibe, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad will also feature curated Valentine Carts from 7th to 15th February 2026 at the Central Atrium, offering visitors a specially designed gifting and indulgence experience. The carts will include chocolate bouquets and mini hampers, a dessert and hot chocolate cart, fashion jewellery and accessories, polaroid and instant photo printing, along with quirky Valentine gifting options such as mugs, message bottles, and love letters. Shoppers will also get to explore offerings from popular brands including The Game & Foo, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and Fizzy Goblet, making the Valentine experience both stylish and gift-ready.

Elevating the celebration further, the mall will host Live Music Performances featuring acclaimed independent and film artist Damini, widely recognised for her iconic playback contribution in Baahubali, including the much-loved track “Pacha Bottasi”. A multi-lingual indie artist and popular film vocalist, Damini is known for her distinctive sound that sits at the intersection of Indian film music and modern indie sensibilities. Rooted in Telugu culture and shaped by global influences, her music blends jazz, R&B, neo-soul, and cinematic pop, paired with emotionally resonant songwriting and curated arrangements.

Alongside her independent releases, she is also an established playback singer in the Telugu film industry, with notable credits including “Dham Dham Dham” from Kondapolam, among other popular tracks. Having performed across 300+ stages in 12+ countries, Damini’s live sets are celebrated for their emotional honesty, musical finesse, and the rare ability to feel intimate even in front of massive crowds. She has also been associated with notable collaborations and achievements including Damini x TuneCore, being one of JBL’s Top 12 contestants mentored by Karsh Kale, and impactful brand partnerships. She is also set to release her upcoming album ‘GOLD’ (March 2026), which metaphorically represents the transformative journey of a woman, capturing themes of strength, vulnerability, confidence, self-discovery, and sisterhood.

The live music line-up will take place on 14th, 21st, and 22nd February 2026, integrated with emcee-led interactions to create an energetic environment filled with audience shout-outs, dedications, and fun segments like ‘Sing the Next Line’ and ‘This Song Makes Me Feel…’.

With a power-packed lineup of Valentine activations, gifting carts, food offers, and live performances led by artists like Damini, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad continues to strengthen its position as a destination that blends entertainment, community engagement, and immersive experiences, making February 2026 a celebration of love in its most vibrant form.