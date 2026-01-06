Instamart and Young India Skills University (YISU) Team Up to Create over 5,000 Opportunities in Quick Commerce for Telangana Youth

As part of this collaboration, Scootsy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiggy and its logistics arm, and YISU will introduce a three-month learning programme designed to build job-relevant operational and managerial skills for the quick commerce sector, with a strong focus on dark store operations. The programme responds to the growing need for standardised operational and managerial capabilities in high-velocity retail environments, covering areas such as quick commerce operating models, dark store and supply chain execution, customer promise and SLA-driven service delivery, and emerging trends in retail logistics. Delivered through a combination of classroom instruction and structured field exposure, this collaborative programme between YISU and Instamart will equip participants with a practical, systems-level understanding of store execution, last-mile coordination, and the performance metrics required to operate quick commerce at scale. Successful completion of the course and internship will fast-track students into roles as Store Manager Trainees, preparing them for leadership responsibilities in quick commerce fulfilment and operations. Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, serves consumers across the country from its growing network of over 1000 dark stores and megapods across India. Through the platform, merchants offer tens of thousands of products, ranging from everyday essentials to electronics and home living items, supported by a strong supply chain and technology-driven operations. Speaking about partnership, Mr V.L.V.S.S Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of Young India Skills University (YISU), Telangana, said “We are proud to partner with Instamart, one of India’s leading quick commerce platforms, to address the evolving needs of the sector and equip young talent with job-relevant skills. This programme is a testament to YISU’s commitment to industry-aligned skilling and to Instamart’s leadership in shaping the future of quick commerce through meaningful workforce development in Telangana state.” Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy Ltd, said, “India’s demographic advantage is both an opportunity and a responsibility for the industry to invest in building job-ready capabilities at scale. As quick commerce evolves from a convenience-led model into a core part of India’s retail and supply chain ecosystem, the demand for skilled operations and management talent is growing rapidly. Our collaboration with Young India Skills University focuses on creating practical industry-aligned learning pathways that prepare graduates for real-world roles in





supply chain and quick commerce operations. This is a long-term investment in India’s skilling ecosystem, not a short-term hiring initiative.”

Under the MoU, Instamart will contribute industry expertise, sector insights, instructional support and guest faculty while YISU will provide academic oversight and curriculum approval through its Academic Council. The programme is designed to balance academic quality with practical exposure, ensuring students graduate with skills relevant to employers.

To strengthen hands-on learning, the partnership includes the establishment of an Instamart-supported Training Lab and Centre of Excellence at YISU’s permanent campus in Future City Hyderabad. The facility will support experiential training, industry-led instruction, and applied skill development, helping bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Students who successfully complete the programme and associated internships may be considered for full-time roles in the growing quick commerce industry, including opportunities with Instamart. Through this partnership, Instamart and Young India Skills University aim to contribute to India’s workforce development by building a talent pipeline that is larger in number, stronger in capability and ready for the future of retail and quick commerce.