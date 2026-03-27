Interio by Godrej expands Hyd footprint, launches 4 new showrooms

Interio by Godrej, the consumer business arm of Godrej, is accelerating its expansion in Hyderabad while emphasising innovation and modular furniture solutions, according to Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business, who addressed the media in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sarkar announced that Hyderabad now has 14 showrooms, including four newly opened stores this year, forming part of the company’s wider strategy to strengthen its presence in the southern market. Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Interio operates 18 company-owned showrooms, 55 dealer showrooms, and 150 retailers supplied via distributors, highlighting a mix of direct and dealer-driven retail models. Nationally, the company has 1,015 showrooms and 3,700 retailers, demonstrating its expansive distribution network.

The company reported Rs3,500 crore in revenue for the current financial year, up from Rs3,000 crore previously, reflecting a 22 per cent growth overall, with Hyderabad showing a 9 per cent increase. Sarkar noted that the Indian furniture industry is valued at $29.27 billion, with the organized sector contributing around 20 per cent of the market, roughly Rs17,000–18,000 crore. The sector is expected to grow to $8.1 billion by 2028, driven largely by wooden furniture, which now accounts for 58 per cent of organised sales.

Interio by Godrej is expanding its range of modular, minimalist, and transformable furniture. Sarkar emphasized innovations such as reclinable sofas, adjustable beds, coffee tables that convert to dining tables or laptop stations, and over two lakh customisable components allowing multiple combinations of finishes, fabrics, and functionalities.