International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi Wins 11th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award 2025

New Delhi: The International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the 11th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award 2025 for Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship (Private).

The prestigious award ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and opened with an inspiring special address by Dr. Mumin Chen, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, followed by a keynote by Mr. Raghav Gupta, Head of Education – India and Asia Pacific, OpenAI, who shared insights on the role of AI in shaping the future of education and entrepreneurship.

The award was presented by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and proudly received by Mr. Virender S. Datta, Founder & Chairman of IICA, and Mr. Arjun S. Datta, Managing Director & COO of IICA.

This year’s awards were judged by a distinguished Grand Jury, including Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Former Director General, CSIR, Mr. Anand Sudarshan, Founder & Director, Sylvant Advisors, Mr. Ayush Gupta, Director-HR, GAIL India and Mr. Sudheesh Venkatesh, Chief People Officer, Azim Premji Foundation

Founder & Chairman of IICA, Mr. Virender S. Datta, said, “This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and partners. As we mark 20 years of IICA’s journey, it reflects our enduring mission to build careers, shape futures, and lead with excellence in the culinary world.”

The category for Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship (Private) saw strong competition, with prestigious institutions like Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies also participating. Amidst this competitive landscape, IICA’s recognition underscores its exceptional efforts and long-standing impact in the field of culinary and pastry education.

Mr. Arjun S. Datta, Managing Director & COO, said, “At IICA, our focus has always been on creating meaningful opportunities for aspiring chefs and culinary entrepreneurs. This recognition by FICCI reinforces our commitment to combining innovation, skill development, and global standards to shape the next generation of culinary leaders.”

For over two decades, IICA has been at the forefront of skill-based education, creating pathways for aspiring chefs and culinary entrepreneurs in India and abroad. The award reaffirms the institute’s commitment to blending innovation, industry relevance, and global standards in culinary education.

Looking ahead, IICA is set to host its 40th Bi-Convocation Ceremony on 1st November 2025 at Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi, a proud celebration of its graduating students and their culinary journeys.