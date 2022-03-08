International Women's Day: Women In Start-Up

Dr. Roy has done her BTech in Textile Sciences and Engineering from University of Calcutta and Masters in Fibres and Polymers from IIT, Delhi. At present, she's the Founder of Nanosafe Solutions Pvt. Ltd, leading a team of 12 members. Her start-up has also created Zero Alcohol Sanitising Lotion and Antimicrobial Water Bottles, products which are consumer centric. In the B2B segment, the company offers nanomaterials, nanopowders to corporate entities offering over 25 different products.

"I did my masters and PhD from IIT Delhi in 2013 and 2019 respectively. I'm also a DAAD scholar from the University of Stuttgart, Germany. So, from the first completion of my PhD in 2019, I incorporated this start-up nanotech solution. This is basically an academic spinoff from the kind of research that was conducted in my doctoral dissertation.

During my PhD dissertation, we were working on antimicrobial nano-material for Functionalising Polymers. So, right now what we do is we deal with antimicrobial nanomaterials that can go not only in polymers but also in textile, paints, coatings and so on. We have a patent on synthesising these nanomaterials and then we put them on sale as well. Although we filed for patenting back in 2018, it has been granted in 2021.

I established Nanosafe Solution in 2019, right after my PhD dissertation and final exams."

While explaining the enrolment of female students in the BTech courses Dr. Roy said that the ratio has remained poor for a prolonged time.

"During my Bachelors, out of 25 students there were only 4 girls in the class. In my masters, at IIT, we were a class of about approximately 20 students with 7 girls. So, achieving a ratio of 50 percent in the classroom is quite difficult."

When asked how has the field of science and technology changed for women, Dr. Roy explained that almost 9 percent of the top positions, decision-makers are held by men.

"But when I have a meeting at the lower level, atleast 20-30 percent women are there. But still at the decision-making position, women are still not able to cross that threshold."

On her entrepreneurial journey, Dr. Roy said, "We started this anti-microbial technology in October 2019 and we were in a pre-revenue phase and supported by government grant and when lockdown happened in March 2020, a time that none of us can forget, during lockdown we started working on antimicrobial reusable mask. As a textile scientist to begin with, we wanted to make a mask that was antimicrobial and reusable, something which was unheard of at that point. Everyone was using N95 or surgical masks. So, we thought of making a face mask out a material which is still not being used, when we conceptualised the idea of N Phase mask which were first of its kind active copper treated which can be used upto 50 times. From May 2020, we started generating revenue and now are operating on a revenue model. We have received a few grants and awards here and there and we aim to keep it as such."

Speaking on the encouragement received to pursue a future in science, Dr. Roy explained that growing up in a progressive neighbourhood in Kolkata laid the foundation for her to climb higher on the education ladder. "While pursuing my B.Tech is noticed the uneven gender ratio and the discrimination. It is not particularly related to my studies; I've always been in the leadership position. I took active participation in organising fests in my college, student volunteering. But there is a misconception that women can perform well at a managerial level, at a leadership position and time and again I've proven this notion wrong."

"Women are taking more risks because earlier when they reach a certain time period, they are expected to expand their family and eventually lose interest in their profession. So, a lot of focus shifted towards family-centric. It has been thought that women should spend more time with the child else the child won't get quality upbringings or good education. But now, the scenario has completely changed. Personally, I have a 2.5 year old son and I think if I'm working I can be more productive, he can understand from a young age that women are real contributors to society and he can be influenced by personalities from a very young age."

Doctoral Researcher (2014-2019)

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (2011-2013)

Master of Technology, Fibre Science and Technology

University of Stuttgart

DAAD-IIT Master Sandwich Program, Master thesis on "Effect of interfacial agents on properties of glass/epoxy composites"DAAD-IIT Master Sandwich Program, Master thesis on "Effect of interfacial agents on properties of glass/epoxy composites"2012 - 2013

University of Calcutta

Bachelor of Technology, Textile Sciences and Engineering