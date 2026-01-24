Investor Alert: Delhi HC Orders SEBI Action in Pakka Limited Case

Investor Alert: Delhi High Court Directs SEBI to Act on Alleged Price Manipulation by Pakka Limited and Criminal Antecedents of Key Personnel

New Delhi, Jan 22nd 2026 – The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has today directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to urgently investigate serious allegations of share price manipulation, governance lapses, and nondisclosure of criminal antecedents by key managerial personnel of Pakka Limited.

This action follows a writ petition filed by an investor highlighting repeated, unexplained spikes in Pakka Limited’s share price—from approximately Rs. 20 in 2020 to Rs. 375 in 2024–25 ,coinciding with appointments of the company’s Chief Financial Officer. The petition noted that the CFO has multiple ongoing criminal cases under Sections 120B, 420, 506, 476, 477, and 478 of the Indian Penal Code and remains on bail. These antecedents were not disclosed to investors, leaving retail shareholders exposed to significant financial risk.

The petition also raised serious concerns regarding the existing SEBI disclosure framework, which currently requires criminal cases to be reported only if instituted during the current tenure of a Key Managerial Personnel. This gap, as highlighted in the writ petition, prevents investors from accessing complete information about the governance integrity of corporate leaders.

Additionally, a formal complaint is under active consideration by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) against the CFO for professional misconduct, further underscoring the severity of the situation.

The Delhi High Court’s order directs SEBI to examine the matter expeditiously upon a fresh representation by the petitioner. The Court emphasized that timely regulatory intervention is critical to prevent further investor harm, particularly to retail shareholders who may not have access to complete corporate disclosures.

Investors are advised to exercise caution when considering transactions in Pakka Limited shares and to stay informed of updates from SEBI regarding this matter. The order and supporting documentation, once received, will be made publicly available to ensure transparency and protect the interests of all stakeholders.

The developments highlight the need for robust corporate governance, strict regulatory oversight, and full disclosure of criminal antecedents of all key personnel to safeguard retail investors and maintain integrity in India’s capital markets.

