Live
- US tariff impact on commodities: Copper plunges nearly 2 pc, gold rebounds
- BMC covers Dadar kabutarkhana with tarpaulin; minister Lodha seeks civic chief's intervention
- Karnataka Proposes First-of-its-Kind Scientific Buffer Zone Reforms Based on Waterbody Size
- Odisha: 4 fishermen missing after venturing into sea, search operations underway
- PM Modi brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to deliver justice to people: Meghwal
- Fresh clashes break out in Syria as interim government struggles to ease tensions
- Senior Citizens Dazzle at Gopalan Mall’s Namma Bengaluru Fashion Runway
- Bank manager, former cop among 9 booked in separate cases for duping people in Jammu
- Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 228 cyber criminals between January, July 2025
- From Kalyan to Hisar to World Championships, dhaba owner's daughter Vaishnavi chases Olympic dream
IOB disburses Rs 202.65 crore in loans to SHGs, farmers at outreach programme in TN''s Thanjavur
Indian Overseas Bank said it disbursed loans worth Rs 202.65 crore to 2,634 beneficiaries during a mega Self-Help Group and agriculture outreach...
Indian Overseas Bank said it disbursed loans worth Rs 202.65 crore to 2,634 beneficiaries during a mega Self-Help Group and agriculture outreach programme held in Thanjavur.
Participants included members of various SHGs from Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Madurai, and Thanjavur districts, as well as farmers and representatives of NGOs. The event was held on Saturday, a statement said.
Commenting on the initiative, IOB managing director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said, "Our support to Self-Help Groups goes beyond credit—we are committed to offering financial literacy, skill training, digital inclusion, and long-term handholding."
"This programme reflects our commitment to inclusive growth, women's empowerment, and agricultural transformation," he added.
The outreach event also provided beneficiaries with an opportunity to interact with bank officials, clarify doubts, and explore potential growth opportunities, it further said.