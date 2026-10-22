iPhone Duo could create 'Halo Effect' for Apple ecosystem: Researchers

New Delhi: Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is heading into its first day of sales in India with stronger-than-expected consumer interest, according to market researchers on Thursday, who believe the device could create a new ultra-premium category and deliver a “halo effect” for the broader iPhone lineup.

Industry analysts said the response to the device since pre-orders opened has surprised market observers, particularly given its premium pricing that starts at Rs 2,99,900.

According to Counterpoint Research, consumer interest in the iPhone Duo in India has significantly exceeded original projections, highlighting the growing appetite for ultra-luxury smartphones among affluent buyers.

"We did some consumer sentiment checks on Duo, and the initial expectations are almost three to four times higher than what we had anticipated," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

"So a lot of people are finding this form factor unique in a sense because the mindshare of the duo has been high, especially when it announces pricing and all for India," he added.

He noted that the device's unique form factor and the buzz around its India pricing have driven strong consumer curiosity and engagement.

"But the initial buzz and expectation has been super high. I think it's the first time there will be a category of device that will create a halo effect for iPhones. We have never seen that happening because the pros were the top of the line," he noted.

Pathak believes the iPhone Duo could mark a significant shift in Apple's product hierarchy by creating a halo effect that extends across the company's smartphone portfolio.

"We have never seen a category of device that creates a halo effect for iPhones because the Pro models were always the top of the line. This device has the potential to create a halo effect for Apple," he said.

Industry observers also point to possible supply challenges in the initial weeks following the launch.

Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), said the firm's early channel checks indicate robust consumer interest and resilient demand for the foldable device.

"Our early channel checks point to strong consumer interest and resilient demand for the iPhone Duo, with supply-chain constraints potentially extending wait times across online and retail channels," Ram said.

He added that Apple enters the foldable smartphone category at a stage when the segment has already matured through several generations of competing devices.

"Foldables are eight generations in, but Apple is poised to shape the pace and direction of the market's next phase. Deep hardware-software integration, complemented by intelligent app optimisation, could deliver a more seamless experience and strengthen mainstream adoption," Ram noted.



