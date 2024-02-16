Iranian Food Festival in Hyderabad from today

Hyderabad: CD Foundation is hosting a 10-day Iranian Food Festival in collaboration with the Iran Consulate General at Park Hotel in Hyderabad on February 16-25, 2024. The same festival is being organised at Iran Culture House in Delhi and Mumbai. During the festival, the chefs from Iran will come to showcase authentic Iranian cousins. There will be a delegation of fashion designers and handicraft people from Iran who will participate in multiple activities to promote Indo Iranian bilateral trade tourism and culture.

The guest chefs from Iran will display, showcase, and highlight different cuisines of Iran with the help of the support and help of Indian chefs from the Park Hyderabad.