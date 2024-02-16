Live
- ‘Pushpa 3’ on cards: Allu Arjun reveals interesting news
- Mental health experts stress the vital role of counselling in Indian schools
- Star hero rejects a role in Ram Charan- Buchibabu film
- 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases GPT-5: A Glimpse into the Future of AI
- Bengal ration case: ED probes Bangladesh links of arrested bizman
- Bandi Sanjay says 8 MLAs and 5 MPs from BRS are in touch with BJP
- Hrithik Roshan set to kick off ‘War 2’ with intense action sequences
- Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller Franchise "Goodachari 2"
- Rajamouli finds a crazy title for Mahesh Babu!
Just In
Iranian Food Festival in Hyderabad from today
Highlights
CD Foundation is hosting a 10-day Iranian Food Festival in collaboration with the Iran Consulate General at Park Hotel in Hyderabad on February 16-25, 2024.
Hyderabad: CD Foundation is hosting a 10-day Iranian Food Festival in collaboration with the Iran Consulate General at Park Hotel in Hyderabad on February 16-25, 2024. The same festival is being organised at Iran Culture House in Delhi and Mumbai. During the festival, the chefs from Iran will come to showcase authentic Iranian cousins. There will be a delegation of fashion designers and handicraft people from Iran who will participate in multiple activities to promote Indo Iranian bilateral trade tourism and culture.
The guest chefs from Iran will display, showcase, and highlight different cuisines of Iran with the help of the support and help of Indian chefs from the Park Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS