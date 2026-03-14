IRISET Secunderabad Organises Blood Donation Drive to Support Community Welfare

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET), Secunderabad organized a Blood Donation Camp on 14 March 2026 at its premises as part of its social responsibility and commitment to community welfare.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, trainees and staff members of the institute who voluntarily came forward to donate blood and support this noble cause. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about the importance of blood donation and to contribute towards society through voluntary service. A total of 60 persons participated in the program.

The blood donation camp was conducted in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society and Central Hospital, South Central Railway under proper medical supervision by their team.

Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava, Director General appreciated the spirit of voluntary service displayed by the participants and emphasized that a single unit of donated blood can help save multiple lives. Such initiatives reflect the institute’s commitment not only to technical excellence but also to humanitarian values and social responsibility.