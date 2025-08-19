ISME Bangalore Signs LoU with NISM to Integrate SEBI-Certified Financial Courses into Curriculum

Bangalore The International School of Management Excellence (ISME), Bangalore, has signed a strategic Letter of Undertaking (LoU) with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an educational initiative of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The partnership marks a significant step toward aligning academic learning with real-world industry requirements in India’s fast-evolving financial sector.

Through this collaboration, students of ISME’s undergraduate and postgraduate programs will gain access to NISM’s industry-recognized certifications in subjects such as Equity Derivatives, Portfolio Management, Mutual Funds, Fixed Income Securities, and Investment Advisory. These certifications will be fully integrated into ISME’s academic curriculum as credit-bearing courses or Value Added Programs, equipping students with practical skills and a competitive edge for careers in banking, financial services, and investment management.

Beyond certifications, NISM will provide ISME with comprehensive academic support including assessment tools. Faculty from ISME will also undergo regular Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) conducted by NISM to ensure high-quality instruction in specialized topics related to financial markets.

Dr. Nitin Garg, Founder & Director, ISME said: "Our collaboration with NISM goes beyond curriculum enrichment. It’s about empowering students with industry-relevant skills from day one. This aligns with our mission to shape future-ready professionals in finance."

In a move that directly supports employability, NISM will also create a dedicated recruitment portal for ISME students who have earned NISM certifications. This structured placement-support mechanism is expected to significantly improve career opportunities for students in the financial sector.

To further democratize access to financial education, NISM will offer ISME students a 50% concession on all its e-learning programs. These include beginner to advanced-level courses in areas such as Financial Planning, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Equity Research, SME Listing Compliance, and Broking Operations, providing students the flexibility to specialize based on career interests.

The three-year LoU is expected to benefit over 300 students annually and may be extended upon mutual agreement. It reflects ISME’s broader commitment to academic-industry partnerships, global learning models, and entrepreneurial education. As India continues to position itself as a global fintech and investment hub, such collaborations are crucial in preparing students to lead in the financial markets of tomorrow.