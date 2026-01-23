Isuzu Motors India Strengthens its Service Network with a new Service Centre in Anantapur

Strengthening its focus on customer support and service accessibility in key regional markets, Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new authorised service centre (ASC) Toli Motors in Anantapur. The new ASC is located at Survey No. 69/1C and 69/2C, Plot No.5, Opposite to D mart, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh – 515004.

The ASC was inaugurated by senior officials of Isuzu Motors India along with representatives of Toli Motors. The opening of network touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh reinforces the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its after-sales infrastructure and bring service support closer to customers in the State.

Speaking about the inauguration, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “The new service centre in Anantapur marks IMI’s 8th customer touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the company’s service network in the State. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service to customers in and around the region. With growing demand across Andhra Pradesh, the facility will enhance service reach, improve turnaround time, and support a consistent and seamless ownership experience.”

Adinarayana.H, Dealer Principal, Toli Motors, stated, “We are proud to partner with Isuzu Motors India to open a new authorised service centre in Anantapur. With modern facilities and trained staff, the centre will provide reliable, high-quality service and help build long-term trust with customers in the region.”