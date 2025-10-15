ITC Hotels Limited to expand presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Brand Welcomhotel

ITC Hotels Limited announced the signing of definitive agreements with DSR Hospitality Services for two new managed hotels in Nellore and Hyderabad under its Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels brand. With these two additions, ITCHL is set to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Brand Welcomhotel continues to grow through the asset right strategy, expanding its visibility across India by associating with hotel developers for new management opportunities. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Hyderabad Panjagutta will feature 117 rooms and over 800 square meters of meeting space. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Nellore will feature 127 rooms and over 2600 square meters of meeting space.

Commenting on the two new signings, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL), said “We are happy to be associated with DSR Hospitality Services for the Welcomhotel in Hyderabad and Nellore. This is a testament of our vision to pursue strategic growth into new cities and further strengthen ITCHL’s presence across India.”

Commenting on the occasion, D Sudhakar Reddy, -Managing Partner of DSR Hospitality Services, said "We are delighted to announce our alliance with ITC Hotels for the development of our upcoming properties in Hyderabad and Nellore under the Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels brand".

Adding further, D. Prabhakar Reddy and D. Raghurami Reddy, both Partners of DSR Hospitality Services, said "Both these projects hold important significance for DSR Hospitality, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with ITC Hotels in bringing their distinctive hospitality and popular Food & Beverage experiences to these key markets. With deep cultural and business roots in Hyderabad and Nellore, we at DSR Group are committed to contributing to the region’s growth through world-class developments. We believe that ITC Hotels, with its rich legacy and proven expertise, is uniquely positioned to deliver personalised and exceptional service excellence to both destinations."