ITC & ITCSRA Pays a Musical Tribute to the Spirit of ‘Bharat’ through ‘Desh Ek Raag 2’





Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC Ltd. presented the unique initiative in a LinkedIn post. He said: “On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, it gives me immense pleasure to present Desh Ek Raag 2, a tribute to our beloved Nation.

Anchored on the Desh Raag, this musical video captures the timeless grace, the unwavering spirit and the unity that binds all of us together as one Nation.

Beautifully crafted by the Gurus and scholars of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, this musical rendition celebrates the tradition of Guru Shishya parampara, where Gurus and scholars live, learn and nurture Hindustani classical music.

Desh Ek Raag 2 has expanded the creative expression through collaborations with other art forms like classical dance and has seamlessly blended western instruments with Indian melodies.

I hope all of you will watch, enjoy and share this video as we dedicate ourselves with pride to preserving the rich cultural heritage of our country.

Wishing all of you a very Happy Independence Day!”

ITCSRA Guru, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty said: “Desh Raag is that unifying thread that weaves our beloved country’s enormous beauty, unmatched diversity and timeless traditions. Music truly embodies the confluence of transcendental art forms - songs, music and dance. Over the decades, ITCSRA, with the patronage of ITC, has been a pioneer in training disciples in different Hindustani classical musical forms including instrumentals and vocal. For Desh Ek Raag 2, ITCSRA collaborated with revered dance gurus and their shishyas representing some of the most famous Indian dance forms from across the country. This year’s initiative truly brings together all the key elements of musical art to pay a tribute to the Nation through the age-old Guru-Shishya Parampara. “

ITCSRA guru and the music director of Desh Ek Raag 2, Shri Abir Hossain said: "It has been a true honour to work once again on this very special project "Desh Ek Raag 2" for Independence Day. This is my second time creating music for such a meaningful occasion for ITC Sangeet Research Academy and I am deeply grateful to both ITC Ltd & ITCSRA for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility once more.

This year, I chose to bring together a completely new team of fresh faces, talented young Scholars, faculty members and other musicians alongside Gurus, veteran artistes and tutors, each contributing their unique artistry and passion to the project. Their energy and commitment have made the experience of creating it even more inspiring.

I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to ITC Ltd and ITC SRA for their unwavering support and encouragement. Projects like these remind me how powerful music can be in uniting people and expressing the spirit of our nation in the most time-tested as well as contemporary terms at once."

Desh Ek Raag 2 – An Ode to The Spirit of the Nation Through Guru-Shishya Parampara





Building on the success and acclaim of the first Desh Ek Raag initiative 2024, Desh Ek Raag 2 seeks to pay its tribute to the nation through the revered Guru-Shishya Parampara of not only ITCSRA but also other classical art forms. This year’s initiative marks ITCSRA’s collaboration with several Indian classical dance traditions from across the country, underscoring the essence of diversity, collaboration, and the true spirit of ‘Bharat’. The intention is to reinforce the association of ‘Desh’ and ‘Raag’ with ITC and ITCSRA in connection with India’s day of national reverence and celebration.

Rooted in the Vedic period, the Guru-Shishya Parampara is a foundational Indian tradition, pivotal across classical art forms, which continues to thrive today. The 2025 initiative aims to celebrate and communicate the values and significance of this tradition to a wider digital audience, emphasizing its enduring relevance. To do so, the presentation will creatively incorporate collaborative expressions with other Indian classical art forms, recognizing that many classical dance forms share the same dedication to lifelong learning, devotion, and the sacred transmission of knowledge from teacher to disciple, much like Indian classical music.

Accordingly, Desh Ek Raag 2 broadens the creative scope by including classical dance forms and Western musical instruments, while keeping ITC SRA and Hindustani classical music at the heart of the project.

This year’s composition embraces diversity in both music and performance, weaving western tonalities into the textures of traditional Indian instruments — a creative interpretation of ITC’s vision for cross-cultural collaboration. Under the music direction of Shri Abir Hossain, the performance brings to life a Tarana composed by Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande. Desh Ek Raag 2 features a distinguished line-up of artistes, including Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Partha Chatterjee, Vidushi Subhra Guha, Pandit Uday Bhawalkar, Shri Omkar Dadarkar, Shri Brajeswar Mukherjee, tabla legend Pandit Suresh Talwalkar. The rendition was accompanied with Sarangi by Sarwar Hussain and modernised with the contemporary flair of western instrumentation by band Prithibi.

Desh Ek Raag 2 has been recorded at ITCSRA’s state-of-the-art studio by Avee Bhattacharya. The Music Video has been directed by Chandrasish Ray, a budding Indian Filmmaker, and it is presented in collaboration with creative agency Genesis Advertising Pvt Ltd, Kolkata.

The Key focus of Desh Ek Raag 2:

· Tribute to Nation: The piece will continue to draw inspiration from Raag Desh, with interludes of famous ‘Vande Mataram’ to invoke pride and reverence to our nation and its heritage in alignment with the spirit of Independence Day.

· Artistic collaborations with the heritage of Hindustani Classical Raaga Music as the central pillar : The ensemble is composed and performed by ITCSRA’s Gurus and scholars, exemplifying the depth and grace of the Hindustani classical tradition. The composition starts with the key element of ‘guru-vandana’ led by ITC SRA Gurus and supported by classical dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathak to reinforce the larger cultural connect of the timeless guru-shishya tradition. The Bharatnatyam dance has been choregraphed by Rama Vaidyanathan, Kuchipudi by Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, Kathak by Aditi Mangaldas, and Odissi by Sharmila Biswas. The dance forms were performed by these eminent dance Gurus and their disciples.

· ITCSRA’s Guru-Shishya Parampara - Convergence of Parampara and Pragati: The musical presentation showcases how tradition continues to evolve through the living practices of the Guru-Shishya relationship across performing art forms – vocals, instruments and dances, while embracing the contemporary. An audio-visual manifestation of the Idea of India.

Some details on last year’s Desh Ek Raag – An Ode to the Nation (2024)

In 2024, to mark India’s 78th Independence Day, ITC and ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITCSRA) jointly undertook a special project to create a unique musical ensemble. This performance brought together ITCSRA Gurus, Scholars, Students, and external artists, celebrating the harmonious blend of India’s traditions and its spirit of progress. The ensemble featured renowned musicians, including Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Vidushi Shubhra Guha, along with other eminent scholars. Centred around Raag Desh and incorporating ‘Vande Mataram’, the musical piece was a rich confluence of Indian heritage and modernity, blending Indian and Western instruments to reach a broader digital audience and showcase young talent. The resulting musical video received over a million organic views and was lauded widely by both the target audience and key stakeholders.

ITCSRA: Nurturing the Nation’s Guru-Shishya Parampara

Creation of the next generation of masters of classical music for the propagation of a precious legacy continues to be ITCSRA’s primary objective. At the core of ITCSRA’s existence lies the age-old practice of Guru-Shishya Parampara where eminent Gurus of the Academy impart intensive training and quality education in Hindustani classical music to the scholars. The very idea of scholars residing in the campus with the Gurus to follow and learn is something unique that underscores the impeccable quality of education and that is what enables the passing on of the rich culture of Hindustani Classical Music over generations. At the academy, the Shishya learns the art from the Guru with reverence and trust. To the Shishya, the Guru is an epitome of the art itself. For the Guru, the Shishya signifies the continuity of the art. Established in 1977, some of the illustrious Gurus of ITCSRA over the decades include Nissar Hussain Khan (Sahaswan Gharana), Hirabai Barodekar (Kirana Gharana), Ishtiaq Hussain Khan (Rampur Gharana), Nivrittibua Sarnaik (Atrauli-Jaipur Gharana), Girija Devi (Benaras Gharana), Latafat Hussain Khan (Agra Gharana). A. Kanan, Malabika Kanan and many more. ITCSRA turns 50 years in 2027.

ITCSRA's teaching draws from the system of musical training of the gharanas. Every gharana has a soul of its own. While a vocalist represents a particular gharana, the ITCSRA environment provides a rich cross-gharana exposure which shapes the artist's evolution.

The Academy selects each scholar on the basis of talent and dedication. A scholar spends years learning from the Guru. ITCSRA has an Expert Committee consisting of knowledgeable, committed and experienced musicians who are responsible for selecting and assessing each scholar. The appraisal involves voice reproduction, gayakee, riyaaz and peshkari.

Beyond its educational and research endeavours, ITCSRA plays a vital role in promoting Indian classical music on a national and global stage. The academy organizes concerts, music festivals, and lecture series, showcasing the talent of its students and faculty to audiences around the world. The academy has a state-of-the-art library and archive, housing a vast collection of books, manuscripts, and recordings spanning centuries of the Nation’s musical history.

Today, ITCSRA houses more than 40 scholars in its sprawling Kolkata campus and in Pune.