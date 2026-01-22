ITC WOW Honours ‘Recycling Champions’ of Waste Management in Telangana





The ITC WOW Awards Ceremony is a key milestone under ITC’s flagship Wellbeing Out of Waste (ITC WOW) solid waste management initiative, which focuses on driving behavioural change at scale by promoting source segregation, strengthening recycling ecosystems, and fostering community participation in sustainable waste management. The awards acknowledge individuals and institutions that have demonstrated leadership and commitment in translating awareness into measurable environmental impact.





The ceremony was graced by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, as the Chief Guest, along with Shri Rajesh Ponnuru, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Limited – Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division (PSPD), Shri Sib Sankar Bandyopadhyay, Executive Vice President – HR & CSR, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, ITC Limited; Shri S N Umakanth, DGM, PSPD, ITC Ltd. and Shri Murali Ramisetti, Executive Director, Modern Architects for Rural India (MARI), ITC WOW’s implementation partner in the region. The dignitaries presented awards and medals to deserving students, schools, colleges, and corporates for their exemplary efforts in promoting sustainable waste practices.





Mr. Rajesh Ponnuru, Divisional Chief Executive, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Responsible waste management is a critical enabler of a sustainable and circular economy. Through the Wellbeing Out of Waste initiative, ITC has been working consistently to drive behavioural change, strengthen recycling value chains, and create meaningful environmental and social impact. The enthusiastic participation of students, institutions, and organisations in our large-scale and impactful solid waste management programme is encouraging and reinforces the importance of collective action. We congratulate all the award recipients and thank our partners and stakeholders for their continued commitment to this important cause.”





The Interschool Recycling Championship (ISRC), ITC WOW’s flagship engagement programme, continues to be a powerful platform for instilling the values of responsible waste management among future citizens. Implemented across major cities in southern India, the programme actively encourages students and educational institutions to participate in waste segregation and recycling initiatives, thereby nurturing a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability from an early age.





The 2025–26 edition of the championship witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1.15 lakh students actively participating and collectively contributing approximately 1,200 metric tons of dry waste for recycling. The championship saw participation from 614 schools across Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Siricilla, and Bhadrachalam, involving nearly 4 lakh students in spreading awareness on waste segregation and responsible disposal practices. The programme brought together both government and private schools from various boards, including ICSE, CBSE, and SSC, reflecting its inclusive reach and strong grassroots impact.





ITC’s Wellbeing Out of Waste (ITC WOW) programme is a pioneering, collaborative model that has been transforming neighbourhoods into clean and healthy environments since its inception in 2007. One of India’s notable programmes on solid waste management, ITC WOW actively promotes source segregation, maximises resource recovery, and supports sustainable livelihoods for waste handlers, while building awareness across urban and semi-urban communities.





Modelled as a community-led initiative, ITC WOW has engaged 74 lakh households and 77 lakh students across six states till date benefitting over 17,900 waste collectors and ragpickers through livelihood support and formalisation. The programme has helped recovered 65,000 metric tons of dry recyclable waste annually, strengthening circular economy outcomes.





In Telangana, the programme has covered over 18 lakh households across 1,070 wards, significantly amplifying its impact on responsible waste management and community-led sustainability practices.





The initiative aligns closely with ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 agenda and its broader commitment to advancing a circular economy. As a global sustainability leader, ITC has achieved the distinction of being solid waste recycling positive for 18 consecutive years and has been plastic neutral since FY2022. Adopting a circular approach and continuously reducing its environmental footprint, ITC aims to ensure that 100 percent of its packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable/bio-degradable by 2028.