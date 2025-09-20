It's a BIG Deal this Diwali with Xiaomi: Unbeatable Festive Offers Across Smartphones, TVs, Tablets and More

Bengaluru, 20th September 2025: Get ready to light up your homes and celebrations this Diwali. Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, is kicking off the festive season with its biggest campaign yet, offering blockbuster deals across its wide portfolio of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.

As families come together for joy, new beginnings, and shared experiences, Xiaomi is making celebrations brighter by combining cutting-edge innovation with incredible festive value. With savings of up to 60% this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade, gift, and bring home smarter living. The sale begins 22nd September 2025 across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s retail partners nationwide, for a limited period only.

Best Smartphone Deals for Every Lifestyle

Smartphones are at the heart of festive celebrations, capturing memories, powering connections, and helping you do more on the go. This season, Xiaomi and Redmi are bringing stylish and powerful options at prices that make upgrading irresistible.

• Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Featuring an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera, the Pro+ makes every festive shot stunning, from sparkling diyas to family portraits.

• Redmi 15: With its massive 7000mAh battery, it is built for all-day use, ideal for those traveling or celebrating on the move.

• Redmi 14C 5G: The Redmi 14C 5G offers a stylish design and reliable everyday performance, making it an excellent first 5G smartphone for young professionals and students who want speed and value without compromise.

• Redmi A4 5G: Bringing next-generation connectivity into everyone’s hands, it ensures you stay connected with ease as India moves into the 5G era.

Best Tablet Deals for Work and Play

Festive breaks are the perfect time to binge-watch, create, or learn, and Xiaomi’s tablets balance productivity and entertainment beautifully.

• Xiaomi Pad 7: The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in two variants: the Nano Texture Display model, which minimizes glare for comfortable binge-watching or long work hours, and the standard variant, which offers the same premium design and smooth performance.

• Redmi Pad 2: With the largest battery in its segment*, it keeps families powered through online classes, games, and endless entertainment.

• Redmi Pad SE 4G: Stylish, versatile, and accessible, making it the perfect everyday device to gift or own.

Best Smart TV Deals for Cinematic Diwali Nights

Diwali evenings are about family entertainment, and Xiaomi’s QLED TV lineup turns every living room into a home theater.

• Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series: Designed for movie lovers, it brings 4K brilliance with Dolby Vision and immersive audio to match the festive mood.

• Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series: Packed with ultra-rich colors and Amazon FireTV's intuitive smart interface, it offers endless entertainment choices for everyone at home.

Complete Your Smart Lifestyle with Festive Savings

Beyond phones, tablets, and TVs, Xiaomi India’s ecosystem products are designed to make life smarter, healthier, and more connected.

• On-the-Go Power: The Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks provide fast charging and durable design, ensuring your celebrations never run out of power.

• Smart Audio and Wearables: From immersive sound with Redmi Buds 6 to active noise cancellation on the Redmi Buds 5C, and fitness tracking with Redmi Watch 5 Lite or the sleek Redmi Watch Move, there is something for every lifestyle.

• Home and Health Essentials: The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite ensures clean air during the festive season, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers precision personal care for modern households.

Festive Price Table

Category Product Focus MRP (₹) Effective Price (₹) Savings (₹) Smartphones Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 34,999 24,999 10,000 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G 28,999 20,999 8,000 Redmi Note 14 21,999 15,499 6,500 Redmi Note 14 SE 19,999 12,999 7,000 Redmi 15 16,999 14,999 2,000 Redmi A4 5G 10,999 7,499 3,500 Redmi 14C 12999 8,999 4000 Tablets Xiaomi Pad 7 34,999 22,999 12,000 Xiaomi Pad Pro 24,999 16,999 8,000 Redmi Pad 2 16,999 11,999 5,000 Redmi Pad SE 4G 16,999 7,999 9,000 Smart TVs Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series 44,999 25,999 19,000 Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series 44,999 21,999 23,000 Powerbanks Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank 3,999 1,899 2,100 Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank 2,499 1,099 1,400 Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K 4,999 1,699 3,300 Wearables Redmi Watch Move 3,999 1,699 2,300 Redmi Watch 5 Lite 6,999 3,299 3,700 Redmi Buds 5C 4,999 1,799 3,200 Redmi Buds 6 4,999 2,799 2,200 Ecosystem Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite 14,999 12,999 2,000 Xiaomi Grooming Kit 3,299 1,599 1,700

Beyond discounts, customers can avail up to ₹5,000 additional savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. With No Cost EMI and zero down payment options across multiple categories, upgrading to smarter technology is now easier than ever.