Live
- Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Chamoli Disaster Relief
- Centre pushes for global ecolabel for Lakshadweep tuna to boost market access
- ‘Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi carries Emergency mindset of Indira Gandhi, says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
- Smokescreen or strategy? Why ISI is unlikely to shift terror bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct
- Collector Santosh Reviews Double-Bedroom Houses and Women’s Association Building Works
- All efforts to promote 'Make in India' start yielding robust results: Piyush Goyal
- Grand Dasara Sharannavaratri Celebrations at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple
- District Officials Directed to Complete Voter List Verification by September 23
- 5,000 youths to join Namo Youth Marathon tomorrow: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
It's a BIG Deal this Diwali with Xiaomi: Unbeatable Festive Offers Across Smartphones, TVs, Tablets and More
- Grab offers up to 45% off on smartphones, 55% off on QLED TVs, and up to 60% savings on tablets and ecosystem products
- Festive season has been made extra special for customers looking for the best of innovation at unmatched value
Bengaluru, 20th September 2025: Get ready to light up your homes and celebrations this Diwali. Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, is kicking off the festive season with its biggest campaign yet, offering blockbuster deals across its wide portfolio of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.
As families come together for joy, new beginnings, and shared experiences, Xiaomi is making celebrations brighter by combining cutting-edge innovation with incredible festive value. With savings of up to 60% this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade, gift, and bring home smarter living. The sale begins 22nd September 2025 across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s retail partners nationwide, for a limited period only.
Best Smartphone Deals for Every Lifestyle
Smartphones are at the heart of festive celebrations, capturing memories, powering connections, and helping you do more on the go. This season, Xiaomi and Redmi are bringing stylish and powerful options at prices that make upgrading irresistible.
• Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Featuring an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera, the Pro+ makes every festive shot stunning, from sparkling diyas to family portraits.
• Redmi 15: With its massive 7000mAh battery, it is built for all-day use, ideal for those traveling or celebrating on the move.
• Redmi 14C 5G: The Redmi 14C 5G offers a stylish design and reliable everyday performance, making it an excellent first 5G smartphone for young professionals and students who want speed and value without compromise.
• Redmi A4 5G: Bringing next-generation connectivity into everyone’s hands, it ensures you stay connected with ease as India moves into the 5G era.
Best Tablet Deals for Work and Play
Festive breaks are the perfect time to binge-watch, create, or learn, and Xiaomi’s tablets balance productivity and entertainment beautifully.
• Xiaomi Pad 7: The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in two variants: the Nano Texture Display model, which minimizes glare for comfortable binge-watching or long work hours, and the standard variant, which offers the same premium design and smooth performance.
• Redmi Pad 2: With the largest battery in its segment*, it keeps families powered through online classes, games, and endless entertainment.
• Redmi Pad SE 4G: Stylish, versatile, and accessible, making it the perfect everyday device to gift or own.
Best Smart TV Deals for Cinematic Diwali Nights
Diwali evenings are about family entertainment, and Xiaomi’s QLED TV lineup turns every living room into a home theater.
• Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series: Designed for movie lovers, it brings 4K brilliance with Dolby Vision and immersive audio to match the festive mood.
• Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series: Packed with ultra-rich colors and Amazon FireTV's intuitive smart interface, it offers endless entertainment choices for everyone at home.
Complete Your Smart Lifestyle with Festive Savings
Beyond phones, tablets, and TVs, Xiaomi India’s ecosystem products are designed to make life smarter, healthier, and more connected.
• On-the-Go Power: The Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks provide fast charging and durable design, ensuring your celebrations never run out of power.
• Smart Audio and Wearables: From immersive sound with Redmi Buds 6 to active noise cancellation on the Redmi Buds 5C, and fitness tracking with Redmi Watch 5 Lite or the sleek Redmi Watch Move, there is something for every lifestyle.
• Home and Health Essentials: The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite ensures clean air during the festive season, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers precision personal care for modern households.
Category
Product Focus
MRP (₹)
Effective Price (₹)
Savings (₹)
Smartphones
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
34,999
24,999
10,000
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
28,999
20,999
8,000
Redmi Note 14
21,999
15,499
6,500
Redmi Note 14 SE
19,999
12,999
7,000
Redmi 15
16,999
14,999
2,000
Redmi A4 5G
10,999
7,499
3,500
Redmi 14C
12999
8,999
4000
Tablets
Xiaomi Pad 7
34,999
22,999
12,000
Xiaomi Pad Pro
24,999
16,999
8,000
Redmi Pad 2
16,999
11,999
5,000
Redmi Pad SE 4G
16,999
7,999
9,000
Smart TVs
Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series
44,999
25,999
19,000
Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series
44,999
21,999
23,000
Powerbanks
Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank
3,999
1,899
2,100
Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank
2,499
1,099
1,400
Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K
4,999
1,699
3,300
Wearables
Redmi Watch Move
3,999
1,699
2,300
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
6,999
3,299
3,700
Redmi Buds 5C
4,999
1,799
3,200
Redmi Buds 6
4,999
2,799
2,200
Ecosystem
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
14,999
12,999
2,000
Xiaomi Grooming Kit
3,299
1,599
1,700
Beyond discounts, customers can avail up to ₹5,000 additional savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. With No Cost EMI and zero down payment options across multiple categories, upgrading to smarter technology is now easier than ever.
*10-20K segment