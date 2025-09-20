  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

It's a BIG Deal this Diwali with Xiaomi: Unbeatable Festive Offers Across Smartphones, TVs, Tablets and More

Its a BIG Deal this Diwali with Xiaomi: Unbeatable Festive Offers Across Smartphones, TVs, Tablets and More
x
Highlights

  • Grab offers up to 45% off on smartphones, 55% off on QLED TVs, and up to 60% savings on tablets and ecosystem products
  • Festive season has been made extra special for customers looking for the best of innovation at unmatched value

Bengaluru, 20th September 2025: Get ready to light up your homes and celebrations this Diwali. Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, is kicking off the festive season with its biggest campaign yet, offering blockbuster deals across its wide portfolio of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.

As families come together for joy, new beginnings, and shared experiences, Xiaomi is making celebrations brighter by combining cutting-edge innovation with incredible festive value. With savings of up to 60% this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade, gift, and bring home smarter living. The sale begins 22nd September 2025 across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s retail partners nationwide, for a limited period only.

Best Smartphone Deals for Every Lifestyle

Smartphones are at the heart of festive celebrations, capturing memories, powering connections, and helping you do more on the go. This season, Xiaomi and Redmi are bringing stylish and powerful options at prices that make upgrading irresistible.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Featuring an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera, the Pro+ makes every festive shot stunning, from sparkling diyas to family portraits.

Redmi 15: With its massive 7000mAh battery, it is built for all-day use, ideal for those traveling or celebrating on the move.

Redmi 14C 5G: The Redmi 14C 5G offers a stylish design and reliable everyday performance, making it an excellent first 5G smartphone for young professionals and students who want speed and value without compromise.

Redmi A4 5G: Bringing next-generation connectivity into everyone’s hands, it ensures you stay connected with ease as India moves into the 5G era.

Best Tablet Deals for Work and Play

Festive breaks are the perfect time to binge-watch, create, or learn, and Xiaomi’s tablets balance productivity and entertainment beautifully.

Xiaomi Pad 7: The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in two variants: the Nano Texture Display model, which minimizes glare for comfortable binge-watching or long work hours, and the standard variant, which offers the same premium design and smooth performance.

Redmi Pad 2: With the largest battery in its segment*, it keeps families powered through online classes, games, and endless entertainment.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Stylish, versatile, and accessible, making it the perfect everyday device to gift or own.

Best Smart TV Deals for Cinematic Diwali Nights

Diwali evenings are about family entertainment, and Xiaomi’s QLED TV lineup turns every living room into a home theater.

Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series: Designed for movie lovers, it brings 4K brilliance with Dolby Vision and immersive audio to match the festive mood.

Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series: Packed with ultra-rich colors and Amazon FireTV's intuitive smart interface, it offers endless entertainment choices for everyone at home.

Complete Your Smart Lifestyle with Festive Savings

Beyond phones, tablets, and TVs, Xiaomi India’s ecosystem products are designed to make life smarter, healthier, and more connected.

On-the-Go Power: The Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks provide fast charging and durable design, ensuring your celebrations never run out of power.

Smart Audio and Wearables: From immersive sound with Redmi Buds 6 to active noise cancellation on the Redmi Buds 5C, and fitness tracking with Redmi Watch 5 Lite or the sleek Redmi Watch Move, there is something for every lifestyle.

Home and Health Essentials: The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite ensures clean air during the festive season, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers precision personal care for modern households.

Festive Price Table

Category

Product Focus

MRP (₹)

Effective Price (₹)

Savings (₹)

Smartphones

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

34,999

24,999

10,000

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

28,999

20,999

8,000

Redmi Note 14

21,999

15,499

6,500

Redmi Note 14 SE

19,999

12,999

7,000

Redmi 15

16,999

14,999

2,000

Redmi A4 5G

10,999

7,499

3,500

Redmi 14C

12999

8,999

4000

Tablets

Xiaomi Pad 7

34,999

22,999

12,000

Xiaomi Pad Pro

24,999

16,999

8,000

Redmi Pad 2

16,999

11,999

5,000

Redmi Pad SE 4G

16,999

7,999

9,000

Smart TVs

Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series

44,999

25,999

19,000

Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series

44,999

21,999

23,000

Powerbanks

Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank

3,999

1,899

2,100

Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank

2,499

1,099

1,400

Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K

4,999

1,699

3,300

Wearables

Redmi Watch Move

3,999

1,699

2,300

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

6,999

3,299

3,700

Redmi Buds 5C

4,999

1,799

3,200

Redmi Buds 6

4,999

2,799

2,200

Ecosystem

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

14,999

12,999

2,000

Xiaomi Grooming Kit

3,299

1,599

1,700

Beyond discounts, customers can avail up to ₹5,000 additional savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. With No Cost EMI and zero down payment options across multiple categories, upgrading to smarter technology is now easier than ever.

*10-20K segment

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick