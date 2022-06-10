Jagan asks officials to increase revenue from various departments

Vijayawada Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the officials to focus on increasing revenue from Stamps and Registrations, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Mining departments.



During a review at his Tadepalli camp office, he directed the officials to expedite the registrations for OTS and TIDCO beneficiaries.

He said that awareness on registration services that are being made available in the village and ward secretariats should be created among the public. He opined that people must be educated on both legal rights and security that comes with the registration process.

The Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to roll out registration of services in the selected secretariats by October 2 along with providing permanent land deeds under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku- lBhu Raksha scheme.

The officials informed that steps are being taken to roll out the services in 650 villages, where over 14,000 village/ward secretariat staff are being trained to handle the registration process.

Reddy later directed the Forest Department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in State.

With regard to mining, as the authorities stated that there are more than 2,700 non-operating quarries related to the minor minerals which are yet to resume operations, the Chief Minister directed to make them operational, as they can increase State's revenue. Also, the officials informed that so far production has started in Suliyari coal mines which is being operated by APMDC. The Chief Minister said that the coal from Suliyari mine should be supplied to various industries across the State including APGenco.

Reddy instructed the officials to focus on participating in the next coal auction process.

Discussing Commercial Taxes and Excise, the Chief Minister advised to restructure the Commercial Taxes by assigning clear responsibilities to everyone in the department.

He told the authorities to establish Data Analytics ‌ Section along with Legal Cell and OTS facility to collect pending arrears by the end of June. He also ordered strict action against transport and manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K. Narayana Swamy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Forests and Environment Special CS Neerab Kumar Prasad, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Commissioner for Land Administration G. Sai Prasad, Special CS Finance SS Rawat, Principal Secretary for Transport MT Krishnababu, Principal Secretary for Panchayati Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar and other officials were present.