Jagan flags off MAVC vehicles

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances costing Rs143 crore in the first phase under the "Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services" from his camp office at Tadepalli.

A total of 340 veterinary ambulances will be set up across the State at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases. Deputy Chief Minister Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalraju, I&PR Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and others were present.