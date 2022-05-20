Jagan leads AP's delegation to Davos to hard-sell investment opportunities

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada A high-level team led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be hard-selling the investment opportunities at the 52nd annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.



The Chief Minister left for Zurich on Friday morning to take part in the meetings and B2B sessions with industry leaders at Davos. He is also hosting a lunch in a hotel to showcase investment opportunities in the decarbonised economy in AP.

A hior the first time the pandemic broke out, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be leading a high-level team to the 52nd annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos scheduled to be held from May 22 to 26.

The AP pavilion has been opened at Davos. The discussions during WEF meetings from May 22 to 26 will deliberate on avenues of collaboration, in areas such as sustainable manufacturing, logistics, financial and capital markets, FMCG and consumer goods, renewable energy and technology services.

Minister for Commerce, Infrastructure and Industries Gudivada Amarnath before leaving for Davos said along with the Chief Minister and himself, Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath, MP MIthun Reddy and several officials from Industries Department, APIIC and AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) will attend.

AP is being elevated from being a Forum Member Associate at the WEF to the prestigious position of "Forum Platform Partner" with the signing of the "Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains." The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prof. Klaus Schwabb, Founder and Chairman of WEF.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold discussions towards decarbonise economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0. The pavilion set up by AP focuses on the slogan 'People -Progress-Possibilities.'The State Government is committed for decarbonised economy and it would also focus on investment opportunities, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The State will showcase the strategy followed to curb COVID pandemic using testing-tracing-treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors. AP will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for the industrialization of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the Chief Minister and the State delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

The CMO said the resources and opportunities available to the State to become the right platform for industrialization‌ 4.0 will also be explained in the event. The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It also describes how well-trained human resources are being developed. The State will also highlight how the ports will contribute to Industrialisation 4.0.

AP wants to focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. The State will focus on best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitatisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector and developing the best resource