Jagan meets meets Amit Shah over division of assets with TS

Vijayawada On the second of his two day tour to New Delhi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and discussed issues related to the State.



They discussed solving the issues that were raised during the South Zonal Committee meeting. The Chief Minister informed the Union Home Minister that it has been eight years since the State was bifurcated yet the issues related to division of assets with Telangana and other bifurcation promises are pending and they should be resolved very soon. Later, the Chief Minister returned to Tadepalli.