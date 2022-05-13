Jagan pays compensation for loss of income during annual fishing ban

Muramalla (Konaseema district) For the loss of income during the annual fishing loss, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday credited Rs.108.75 crore into the accounts of the fishermen.



For the fourth year in a row, the government disbursed the amount at the rate of Rs.10,000 per head into the accounts of 1,08 lakh fishermen's families under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa compensating the off-season ban on marine fishing here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the programme was initiated to support the fishermen who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June. The annual ban is imposed once a year following dwindling catch due to overexploitation.

He said to create more opportunities for the fishermen here rather than going to other States in search of livelihood and risking their lives, the government has taken up work on nine new fishing harbours and four fish landing centres at a cost of Rs. 4,000 crore. Under the Fish Andhra initiative, 76 aqua hubs, 14,000 retail outlets are being set up at a cost of Rs.333 crore.

Reddy informed that the government had spent Rs.419 crore in Matsyakara Bharosa benefitting thousands of families in the last 35 months. Recalling the plight of fishermen during the TDP regime, he said that the previous government had compensated only 12178 families by paying Rs.2,000 to each during 2014-15. Ahead of the 2019 polls, the compensation was increased to Rs.4,000 and was given to 80,000 beneficiaries, he said, adding that Matsyakara Bharosa was launched in 2019 increasing the financial assistance from Rs.4,000 to R. 10,000, and the State Government had spent around Rs.419 crore alone on this scheme, while the previous government had spent only Rs 104 crore in their five-year tenure.

In addition to this scheme, the Chief Minister also credited Rs.108 crore into the accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in 69 villages in Kakinada and Konaseema districts who lost their livelihood for four months due to ONGC pipeline drilling. He stated that the previous government abandoned 14,824 families who lost their livelihood for seven long months due to GSPC pipeline works, whereas the current government stood by them and compensated with Rs.70 crore.

With the welfare of fishermen being the priority, the Chief Minister said the government had increased the fuel subsidy from Rs.6 to Rs.9 per litre which can be redeemed instantly at the recognised petrol bunks, and stated that smart cards have been provided to the fishermen for availing subsidy. In case of accidental death, the State Government enhanced the ex gratia from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh to support the bereaved family in the hard times and so far 116 fishermen families have availed the assistance.

The Chief Minister said that YSRCP MLAs and public representatives have started going door-to-door to convey the welfare schemes, and the promises fulfilled by the government in the last 35 months. He said that the Opposition is unable to digest the good initiatives launched by the government and thus conspiring to defame and mislead people.

In an oblique reference to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu he said no one might witness such an Opposition leader who objects to arresting the culprits in question paper leaks and ESI scam.

He said that Naidu with 40 years of political experience only trusts his son Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan rather than gaining people's trust. He opined that Naidu who couldn't build his own house in Kuppam for the last 27 years, is now rushing to build one seeing the good governance of YSRCP.

Recalling the hurdles created by TDP leaders in the distribution of house sites, and implementing English Medium in schools, he said that these people can be called as anti-nationals. 'Although they have good eyesight, they couldn't see the good initiatives being implemented by the government and God must save us from them.' he added.

Ministers Pinipe Viswaroop, Jogi Ramesh, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, MPs Chinta Anuradha, Vanga Geetha, Subash Chandra Bose and other officials were present.