Jagan submits wish list to PM Modi, seeks fraise in ceiling on borrowing

Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted a long wish list which included liberal allocation of funds to bridge the revenue deficit, sanction revised estimates for Polavaram project and permission to raise the limit for borrowings during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others. He sought immediate release of Rs.32,625 crore for various pending bills under the 10th Pay Commission.



However, the Opposition including TDP came down heavily on the YSRCP Government for not raising Special Category Status and insisting on rolling out of the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

During the Delhi visit, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to accord clearance for Polavaram's revised cost estimates of Rs.55,548.87 crore after approval by the Technical Advisory Committee.

The Chief Minister alleged that the erstwhile TDP government had gone on a borrowing spree beyond the limits from 2016-17 to 2018-19, due to which a cut is being imposed on the current borrowings. The debt ceiling has been slashed by Rs.17,923 crore in the last three years and requested the Prime Minister to raise the borrowing limit to continue welfare schemes aimed at improving the financial condition of the marginalised sections.

The Chief Minister during his talks with the Prime Minister is understood to have promised unconditional support to the NDA Government in the Presidential elections. He sought sanction of additional medical colleges in the State following formation of 13 new districts as part of drive to ensure decentralisation. Sources close to the government revealed that extension for permission accorded to Bhogapuram International Airport, was also sought.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister discussed issues ranging from compensating revenue deficit, Polavaram, NREGS, medical colleges sanction among others and submitted letters to this effect.

He requested the Prime Minister to release funds of Rs.32,625 crore for various pending bills under 10th Pay Commission, including financial package for rebuilding DISCOMs, senior citizen pensions and loan waiver for farmers.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Rs.6,627.86 crores is due by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana Government. The Chief Minister sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to settle the dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.