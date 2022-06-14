Jaishankar meets tribal IAS aspirants

Visakhapatnam: The students of Mission Ekalavya-2022 had a pleasant surprise when a team led by Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar met them on Monday.

Ronanki Gopala Krishna, Project Officer, ITDA-Paderu, Somu Veer Raju, State president of BJP, PVN Madhav, MLC and others accompanied the VVIP from Delhi.

Jaishankar interacted with the meritorious tribal students who are availing free residential civil services coaching under the mission Ekalavya-2022 and lauded the learning outcomes of the students.

The former IFS officer shared his valuable advices for the preparation of civil services and underlined the necessity of discipline during the course of its preparation.

Jaishankar appreciated the notable initiative of Mission Ekalavya-2022, pioneered by Ronanki Gopala Krishna in association with 21st Century Group of Companies led by Dharani K for their noble commitment towards the wellbeing of ambitious tribal students. He asked for more such initiatives to benefit the tribal students and tribal society at large.