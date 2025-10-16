Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Marks World Coffee Day, Announces Launch of Premium Limited-Edition Single-Origin Yezdi Coffee

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles rewrites the brand love playbook once again with a homecoming ride in the atmospheric coffee heartland of Coorg. The company reignited its iconic Jawa Yezdi Nomads riding program and launched the single-origin, gourmet 'Yezdi Coffee’ in partnership with Levista Coffee at their SLN Coffee estate.

In 2018, the company marked return of iconic brands Jawa and Yezdi in mid-size segment by launching performance classic motorcycles. Riding off the conventional route, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles focussed on building communities and subcultures around shared values. The spur? Authentic user experiences that created lasting brand loyalty.

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Nomads Brewscape, dubbed ‘Roots to Routes’, was an immersive riding experience showcasing its newly launched Yezdi Roadster. The journey began in Mysore, the birthplace of Ideal Jawa, and culminated in Madikeri, Coorg, home to India's most authentic coffee varieties. This ride offered national media, enthusiasts, and motorcycling experts’ firsthand experience of 2025 Yezdi Roadster while emphasizing the deep bond between heritage, community, and coffee subcultures.

“In motorcycling, building an iconic brand extends far beyond crafting exceptional machines. When we began in 2018, we inherited timeless classics with authentic stories that no manufactured narrative could match. Nostalgia opened doors, but genuine brand love flourished through our customers' ride experiences," said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder Classic Legends. "Creating authentic experiences like Nomads rides in Ladakh to Surfing in Covelong, partnerships with the Forces, and heartening customer stories has shaped our journey. The launch of Nomads 2025 and Yezdi Coffee exemplifies our innovative path. Yezdi Coffee, crafted with Levista’s expertise perfectly blends motorcycling and coffee and connects the spirit of exploration with moments of indulgence.”

The Special Edition Yezdi x Levista coffee pack offers two varieties exceptionally crafted to capture the rich coffee expertise of Coorg. One is a 100 percent Arabica, single-origin brew from Mysore Nuggets Extra Bold, AAA-grade beans. Cultivated at an altitude of 1000 metres above sea level in Coorg, it’s a medium roast Chandragiri varietal offers a rich profile of smooth chocolate, toasted nuts, and caramel, with hints of citrus and earthy spices. The second is a perfect blend of top-grade Robusta and Arabica beans. It’s a medium roast soluble coffee and delivers a rich, aromatic flavour with silky smooth texture and a remarkable depth. Together, Yezdi x Levista coffee is an unmatched experience for motorcycling purists who often profess strong affinity for soulful and indulgent coffee.

Available at an introductory price of Rs.1,999/- the special edition Levista x Yezdi Coffee pack can be prebooked on www.jawayezdimotorcycles.com.

The Nomads program has expanded since its inception with the Ibex Trail (Ladakh, 2019), through signature rides such as the Taktsang Trail in Northeast India and Punjab Da Tor, showcasing heartland culture, alongside frequent "Trail Attack" off-road training events. Epitomizing journey, camaraderie, and local immersion while celebrating motorcycling as a way of life.

The company has also avidly associated with rock and jazz music festivals, street art, and surfing, embedding itself firmly in subcultures across India. These associations established its adventurous, nonconformist ethos while celebrating riding camaraderie. Its community givebacks and Army partnerships in Ladakh have repeatedly upheld its beliefs in courage and the spirit of exploration.

As a company committed to promoting motorcycling as a lifestyle, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles remains dedicated to creating more such associations, providing meaningful and immersive experiences for its riders.