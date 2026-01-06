Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ top-selling Yezdi Adventure and Roadster now available on Amazon and Flipkart

With all its new models online, the company is capitalising on a strong online debut last year to sharpen its digital distribution reach. It had been the first to list premium classic motorcycles on Flipkart, followed by Amazon. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ online retail is grounded in the brand’s distribution network that has been steadily expanded across its core markets this year. Riders can now sweep from discovery to booking with the ease of daily browsing and bring home machines engineered for real roads and performance.

Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Bringing our two most loved Yezdis on Amazon and Flipkart will make it easier for riders across India to experience the thrill of classic motorcycling. The 2025 Adventure and Roadster drew an overwhelming response in our showrooms. It has been an encouraging and humbling reminder of the riding community’s love for performance classics that can straddle tradition and modern engineering. With online retail, we are simplifying the legwork, so our dealerships can unite the rider with their machine in the most convenient way possible.”

How the online purchase works:

Pay the ex-showroom booking amount on Amazon or Flipkart. An authorised local dealer confirms the order and guides the customer for the remaining on-road payment. Registration and insurance are completed at the dealership, followed by the final handover.

Accessories and add-ons remain dealership purchases.

Riders can also access platform-specific offers such as:

On Amazon, a credit card cashback of upto Rs 6,500, 5% cashback for Amazon prime customers on Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card and No cost EMI of up to 6 months.

On Flipkart, avail a bank offer of up to Rs 10,000 and a credit card cashback offer of up to Rs 4,000.





Models available online:

The Yezdi range, including the 2025 Yezdi Adventure and 2025 Roadster, and the full Jawa portfolio (the 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, and Perak), is now listed across both platforms.





The service is live in:

The brand’s e-commerce network currently operates across 44 cities with 55 dealers onboard.

In the south, Bengaluru, Belagavi, and Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) in Karnataka; Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana; Jeypore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In the north, apart from New Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Bikaner and Udaipur in Rajasthan; Saharanpur, Shamli, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Jhansi and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh; Rewari and Ambala in Haryana; Bathinda in Punjab; Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir; and Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

In the east, Durgapur and Malda in West Bengal; Angul, Balugaon and Bhubaneswar in Odisha; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; Jamshedpur in Jharkhand; Samastipur in Bihar; and Imphal in Manipur.

In the west, Pune in Maharashtra, and Rajkot and Jamnagar in Gujarat.





Jawa Yezdi Ownership Assurance Programme:

· All Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are backed by the comprehensive ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’ – an industry-first initiative in this segment.

4-Year/50,000 km standard warranty: The programme offers segment-leading protection that demonstrates our engineering excellence, giving riders peace of mind that their motorcycles are built to last.

Extended warranty options up to six years: Premium coverage that confidently says the bike will remain road-ready and addresses the stress of unexpected repair costs.

Two-year anytime warranty (within six years of ownership): A flexible solution that can be added when needed, even after the standard warranty expires, ensuring customers are never without coverage.

One year of complimentary roadside assistance (RSA): Extendable up to eight years; ensures riders receive help when and where they need it, and are not stranded, even in remote locations.

Five-year comprehensive AMC package: Hassle-free servicing with predictable costs, eliminating unexpected expenses for a smooth ownership experience.