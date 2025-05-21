Jindal (India) Limited and Andhra Pradesh Police Conduct Raids to Combat Counterfeit Products Sold under Company Brand Name

Jindal (India) Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of downstream steel products in India, recently uncovered illegal and unauthorized manufacturing and distribution of its Jindal Sabrang brands colour coated roofing sheets in Nandyal and Koilkuntla, Andhra Pradesh.

Based on credible information, multiple raids were conducted with the support of local law enforcement authorities on the premises of Mehboob Traders, RS Road and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Traders, Koilkuntla, revealing large-scale illegal operation involving the manufacturing and supply of duplicate products of Jindal (India) Limited.

Further investigation exposed multiple instances of illicit activities committed by certain individuals who exploited the higher margins and customer trust associated with Jindal (India) Limited by selling counterfeit Jindal Sabrang steel colour coated sheets. During interrogation by local authorities, an individual disclosed that they had been sourcing counterfeit roofing sheets from a wholesaler in Hyderabad for nearly two and a half years, fully aware that the products carried fake Jindal logos and branding. It also revealed that by misleading customers about the originality of such roofing sheets, they used to charge higher than actual price, to maximise profits.

‘’Such misuse of our logo and brand name is not only a reputation risk to our company but could also pose risks to the public, customers and other stakeholders. We are working closely with the police and legal teams to crack down on such illegal activities. The company is committed to zero tolerance for counterfeiting and is pursuing legal action to prevent the recurrence of such fraudulent activities,’’ said a company spokesperson.

In light of recent developments, Jindal (India) Ltd. appeals to all customers, contractors, fabricators, and retailers to exercise caution and purchase products only through authorized dealers.

To ensure authenticity, the company strongly advises customers to always request for a valid tax invoice with every purchase. The company has stated that genuine Jindal (India) products can be identified by the Jindal logo within the India map, printed clearly on the guard film of each sheet. Additionally, customers should look for the watermark of the Jindal logo and non-erasable linear markings on the reverse side of every sheet.