JioHotstar Introduces Monthly Plans Across Tiers, Giving Viewers More Choice in How They Watch Their Favourite Entertainment

JioHotstar, India’s biggest premium entertainment destination, today announced an updated subscription proposition for new subscribers, effective January 28, 2026. As part of this, JioHotstar will be introducing monthly plans across all tiers to ensure JioHotstar continues to be a deeply accessible and inclusive entertainment brand. In addition, the brand will be making adjustments to rest of the pricing to better reflect consumers’ evolving content preferences and need for customized large-screen experiences.

The new structure introduces greater flexibility with monthly plans now available alongside quarterly and annual options across tiers. Monthly plans are being introduced specifically to make access to JioHotstar that much easier for both individuals looking to stream on their smartphones, and also families looking for high-quality premium entertainment on their Connected TV at home. Large-screen consumption of JioHotstar has seen an explosive growth in the last 11 months since launch, and the new pricing is aimed at continuing to offer a delightful experience for all consumers.

Hollywood entertainment will be included within Super and Premium tiers for new subscribers, while Mobile users can continue to access Hollywood content through a flexible add-on, allowing viewers to customise their experience based on preferences.

To avoid any disruption, existing subscribers will continue on their current plans and prices without any change, as long as auto-renewals remain active.

This update comes at a pivotal moment in JioHotstar’s growth. The platform has crossed 1 billion downloads on Google Play and now serves 450+ million monthly active users across 100% of India’s pin-codes, placing it among a very small group of platforms globally to operate at this scale. With more than 300,000 hours of entertainment across languages and genres, JioHotstar promises to delight and entertain all of India, and the updated subscription framework is designed to support deeper living-room and connected TV experiences, mobile-led discovery and inclusion at scale, and continued investments in content and technology.

Commenting on the update, Sushant Sreeram, Head – SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, said, “As we continue building India’s most expansive and inclusive entertainment ecosystem it’s important that our subscription choices keep pace with how audience want to watch. We are privileged to serve the most dynamic and diverse entertainment audience in the world, and we are constantly investing and inventing to ensure we provide viewers not just the world’s best entertainment but also the world’s best viewing and access experience. This update brings greater flexibility and choice across subscription needs, while supporting long-term investments in premium storytelling, the best of live-sports, and a high-quality streaming experience at scale for our audiences.”

Subscription Plans (Effective January 28, 2026 – New Subscribers)

Mobile Super Premium Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual New Prices (In rupees) 79 149 499 149 349 1099 299 699 2199 No. of devices 1 mobile device at a time Access up to 2 devices at a time Access up to 4 devices at a time Ad Experience Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows Content Access All content included, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on. All content available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices. All content is available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices. Hollywood Add-on (In rupees) 49 129 399 Included in base pack

In less than a year of launch, JioHotstar has built out a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem including the biggest sporting IPs, programming from 100+ network channels, pop-culture-defining unscripted and reality shows, the creator-led revolution through Sparks, a wide spectrum of cultural live events, flagship originals and long-running shows, blockbuster and direct-to-digital films, one of the largest kids and family libraries, a dedicated anime hub, and the world’s most expansive international catalogue spanning Hollywood and beyond delivered through a world-class experience tailored to India’s diverse audiences.

With unmatched scale across content, audiences and technology, JioHotstar continues to set the direction for India’s streaming landscape.