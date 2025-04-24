JSP Hyundai Launches Green Initiative with CNG Aura Fleet for Corporate Sector

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards a cleaner and greener future, JSP Hyundai, has joined hands with Surya Travels and Logistics Pvt Ltd to promote CNG-powered transportation. This initiative aims to reduce carbon footprints and encourage the corporate sector to adopt more sustainable vehicle options. The partnership also marks JSP Hyundai first-ever delivery of Hyundai Aura CNG vehicles to corporate and logistics companies in the region. On Tuesday, a fleet of 35 Hyundai Aura CNG vehicles was delivered at the JSP Hyundai showroom in Jubilee Hills.

Kripa Shankar Mishra Zonal Business Head South - Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Younghoon Yun, Zonal co-ordinator South, - Hyundai Motor India Ltd, G. Ram kumar Regional sales Head of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mr. Prudhvi Reddy Managing Director of JSP Hyundai handed over keys to Mr. Srinivas Murthy MD – Surya Travel.

Mr. Ram, Regional Manager of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, emphasized the growing importance of sustainable mobility. He highlighted that CNG vehicles offer significant benefits in terms of fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and cost savings and it’s about creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment for future generations," said Mr. Ram.

Mr. Prudhvi Reddy, Managing Director of JSP Hyundai said, "We believe that sustainable transport is the way forward. By providing corporate sectors with CNG-powered vehicles, we aim to contribute to a greener environment while offering logistics companies a more affordable and efficient solution. This is just the beginning, and we plan to collaborate with more travel and logistics companies in South India. Our goal is to deliver around 200 Hyundai Aura CNG vehicles in the near future," said Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Srinivas Murthy MD – Surya Travel said that “It’s truly exciting to witness the growing shift towards sustainable mobility, especially in the corporate sector. The use of CNG vehicles like the Hyundai Aura is a powerful step towards reducing our carbon footprint. CNG is a cleaner, more cost-efficient alternative to traditional fuels, helping reduce harmful emissions and contribute to a healthier environment.