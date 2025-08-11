Live
JSW Cement IPO 56% Subscribed by Day 2 | Retail Investors Lead with 72%
JSW Cement IPO is 56% subscribed on Day 2 with retail investors booking 72%. IPO price band is ₹139-₹147 per share. The issue closes on August 11. Funds will support a new plant, loan repayment, and corporate needs.
JSW Cement’s IPO was subscribed 56% by the end of Day 2, on Friday. Retail investors booked 72%, while non-institutional investors booked 62%. Likewise, Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 24%.
Before the IPO started, JSW Cement raised ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors.
The IPO price band is ₹139 to ₹147 per share. The company’s value is about ₹20,000 crore at the top price. The IPO size is ₹3,600 crore. It includes ₹1,600 crore fresh shares and ₹2,000 crore Offer-for-Sale (OFS). Apollo Management, Synergy Metals, and State Bank of India are selling the OFS shares.
JSW Cements will use the ₹800 core to build a new cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan. ₹520 crore will repay loans. The rest will be used for general business needs.
The IPO closes on August 11. It is managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citigroup, DAM Capital, Goldman Sachs India, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital.