Judge by Prestige Launches “Great Gifting Festival” with Attractive Offers on Kitchen Essentials

To celebrate the festive and gifting season, Judge by Prestige, the trusted kitchenware brand from the house of TTK Prestige, has announced the launch of its “Great Gifting Festival”, a special campaign featuring exciting value-driven offers across its popular range of stainless steel dinner sets, cookware and kitchen appliances till 20th of January. The campaign presents consumers with compelling discounts on thoughtfully designed, durable kitchen solutions ideal for festive gifting and everyday use.

This special initiative aims to reinforce Judge by Prestige’s commitment to delivering quality, functionality and affordability to Indian households. Whether for families upgrading their kitchens or customers looking for meaningful festive gifts, the Great Gifting Festival brings together a wide assortment of products at attractive prices for both loyal customers and first-time buyers.

A spokesperson from TTK Prestige Ltd. said, “The festive season is a time when consumers seek practical yet thoughtful gifting options. With the Judge by Prestige Great Gifting Festival, we are offering a curated range of stainless steel dinnerware, cookware and appliances at exceptional value, making premium-quality kitchen essentials more accessible. These offers are designed to help customers gift smarter while choosing products that deliver long-term reliability and everyday convenience.”

Exclusive offers and discounts under the Judge by Prestige Great Gifting Festival:

As part of the Great Gifting Festival, Judge by Prestige is rolling out attractive offers across categories. In stainless steel dinnerware, customers can avail the 16-piece Dinner Set at ₹1,399 against an MRP of ₹2,100, while the 24-piece Dinner Set is available at ₹1,999 (MRP ₹2,995). Larger family sets include the 36-piece Dinner Set priced at ₹2,999 (MRP ₹4,305) and the 51-piece Dinner Set at ₹4,999 against an MRP of ₹7,120.

In kitchen storage essentials, customers can purchase the Stainless Steel Masala Dabba with Lid at ₹799 (MRP ₹1,205), while the Masala Dabba with See-through Lid is available at a special price of ₹999 (MRP ₹1,490).

Cookware and appliance offerings under the campaign include the Judge 3-Piece BYK Cookware Set with Spatter Lid at ₹1,499 (MRP ₹3,500). Customers can also enjoy attractive prices on smart appliances such as the Judge InstaAir Digital Air Fryer at ₹2,695 (MRP ₹4,995), the Aura Plus Induction Cooktop at ₹1,595 (MRP ₹2,995) and Kettle JEA at ₹549 (MRP ₹1,265), making kitchen upgrades more rewarding during the festive season.

With these value-packed offerings, the Judge by Prestige Great Gifting Festival, running from 13th December 2025 to 20th January 2026, makes it easier for consumers to invest in durable, elegant and high-performance kitchen solutions. For more information on the complete range of offers, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Prestige Xclusive (PXL) stores and authorised dealer outlets.