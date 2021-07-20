July 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 Indian stock markets fell more than half a per cent on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 354.89 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 52,198.51. The Nifty 50 index ended 120.30 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 15,632.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.



Symbol LTP % Open High Low Change Asian Paints 3,145.05 5.47 2,996.00 3,179.50 2,979.55 UltraTech Cement 7,441.95 1.77 7,334.30 7,544.00 7,330.00 Hindustan Unilever 2,432.00 0.97 2,403.00 2,460.00 2,403.00 Maruti Suzuki 7,220.00 0.76 7,180.00 7,265.00 7,144.45 Grasim 1,570.00 0.72 1,558.20 1,587.55 1,538.90 Bajaj Auto 3,909.00 0.67 3,887.90 3,932.45 3,881.90 Nestle India 17,860.00 0.61 17,749.95 17,907.00 17,701.00 TCS 3,203.85 0.6 3,184.60 3,215.00 3,156.15 Infosys 1,547.00 0.34 1,538.30 1,557.70 1,538.00 Shree Cement 28,025.00 0.1 28,099.90 28,555.00 28,000.00

Symbol LTP % Open High Low Change Hindalco 382.2 -3.72 396.45 396.45 381.2 IndusInd Bank 983.45 -3.19 1,017.00 1,019.00 980 Tata Steel 1,231.95 -2.72 1,272.00 1,272.30 1,225.00 NTPC 118.25 -2.59 122 122 118.2 Bharti Airtel 525.3 -2.44 536.45 536.8 523 UPL 813.5 -2.37 835.45 837.5 803.75 HCL Technologies 977 -2.32 999 1,012.20 969.35 HDFC Life 663.1 -2.3 678.7 681.5 661.95 Tata Motors 301.85 -2.27 307 308 301.05 ICICI Bank 641.3 -2.23 648.65 651.25 639.1



