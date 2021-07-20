July 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 354.89 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 52,198.51.
- The Nifty 50 index ended 120.30 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 15,632.10.
July 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 Indian stock markets fell more than half a per cent on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 354.89 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 52,198.51. The Nifty 50 index ended 120.30 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 15,632.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|Asian Paints
|3,145.05
|5.47
|2,996.00
|3,179.50
|2,979.55
|UltraTech Cement
|7,441.95
|1.77
|7,334.30
|7,544.00
|7,330.00
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,432.00
|0.97
|2,403.00
|2,460.00
|2,403.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,220.00
|0.76
|7,180.00
|7,265.00
|7,144.45
|Grasim
|1,570.00
|0.72
|1,558.20
|1,587.55
|1,538.90
|Bajaj Auto
|3,909.00
|0.67
|3,887.90
|3,932.45
|3,881.90
|Nestle India
|17,860.00
|0.61
|17,749.95
|17,907.00
|17,701.00
|TCS
|3,203.85
|0.6
|3,184.60
|3,215.00
|3,156.15
|Infosys
|1,547.00
|0.34
|1,538.30
|1,557.70
|1,538.00
|Shree Cement
|28,025.00
|0.1
|28,099.90
|28,555.00
|28,000.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|Hindalco
|382.2
|-3.72
|396.45
|396.45
|381.2
|IndusInd Bank
|983.45
|-3.19
|1,017.00
|1,019.00
|980
|Tata Steel
|1,231.95
|-2.72
|1,272.00
|1,272.30
|1,225.00
|NTPC
|118.25
|-2.59
|122
|122
|118.2
|Bharti Airtel
|525.3
|-2.44
|536.45
|536.8
|523
|UPL
|813.5
|-2.37
|835.45
|837.5
|803.75
|HCL Technologies
|977
|-2.32
|999
|1,012.20
|969.35
|HDFC Life
|663.1
|-2.3
|678.7
|681.5
|661.95
|Tata Motors
|301.85
|-2.27
|307
|308
|301.05
|ICICI Bank
|641.3
|-2.23
|648.65
|651.25
|639.1
