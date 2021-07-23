July 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
After a volatile start, the domestic stock markets closed near the day's high level on Friday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,975.80. The Nifty 50 index closed 32 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 15,856.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|%Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ICICI Bank
|676.4
|3.12
|655.95
|677.85
|650.75
|ITC
|212.45
|2.63
|207
|213.6
|206.5
|Wipro
|598
|2.36
|586.5
|601.8
|583.7
|SBI Life
|1,048.95
|2.24
|1025.5
|1053.95
|1023.55
|TATA Consumers
|776.85
|1.66
|767.15
|777
|766
|HCL Technologies
|994
|1.57
|984.7
|1003.9
|982.6
|SBI
|428.5
|1.53
|422.9
|429.95
|419.5
|Axis Bank
|755.3
|1.14
|749
|764
|740.1
|Sun Pharma
|695
|1.12
|686.2
|698.95
|681.6
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,208.00
|1.1
|13044
|13243.95
|12945.05
Check out the top seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|295.8
|-2.23
|300.5
|301.9
|295
|Grasim
|1550
|-2.03
|1580
|1588.95
|1545.15
|Adani Ports
|678.8
|-1.88
|700
|700
|677.2
|Larsen & Turbo
|1617
|-1.53
|1644
|1645.95
|1606.85
|UPL
|819.2
|-1.06
|827.5
|827.6
|816
|IOC
|105.8
|-0.84
|106.7
|107.2
|105.45
|Hindustan Unilever
|2358.95
|-0.81
|2382
|2391.75
|2354.7
|Reliance
|2104
|-0.79
|2134.45
|2134.45
|2102.05
|Asain Paints
|3085.15
|-0.7
|3106
|3129.6
|3078.05
|IndusInd Bank
|985.5
|-0.67
|996
|1000
|977
