July 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a volatile start, the domestic stock markets closed near the day's high level on Friday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,975.80. The Nifty 50 index closed 32 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 15,856.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP %Change Open High Low ICICI Bank 676.4 3.12 655.95 677.85 650.75 ITC 212.45 2.63 207 213.6 206.5 Wipro 598 2.36 586.5 601.8 583.7 SBI Life 1,048.95 2.24 1025.5 1053.95 1023.55 TATA Consumers 776.85 1.66 767.15 777 766 HCL Technologies 994 1.57 984.7 1003.9 982.6 SBI 428.5 1.53 422.9 429.95 419.5 Axis Bank 755.3 1.14 749 764 740.1 Sun Pharma 695 1.12 686.2 698.95 681.6 Bajaj Finserv 13,208.00 1.1 13044 13243.95 12945.05

Check out the top seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Motors 295.8 -2.23 300.5 301.9 295 Grasim 1550 -2.03 1580 1588.95 1545.15 Adani Ports 678.8 -1.88 700 700 677.2 Larsen & Turbo 1617 -1.53 1644 1645.95 1606.85 UPL 819.2 -1.06 827.5 827.6 816 IOC 105.8 -0.84 106.7 107.2 105.45 Hindustan Unilever 2358.95 -0.81 2382 2391.75 2354.7 Reliance 2104 -0.79 2134.45 2134.45 2102.05 Asain Paints 3085.15 -0.7 3106 3129.6 3078.05 IndusInd Bank 985.5 -0.67 996 1000 977



