June 28: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets on Monday, June 28, 2021, declined at the fag-end of the session. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 189.45 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 52,735.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.65 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 15,814.70. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Dr Reddy's

5,404.80

1.80

5,329.00

5,419.95

5,312.55

Hindalco

382.45

1.74

378.90

384.95

374.25

Divi's Laboratories

4,322.15

1.73

4,251.00

4,349.00

4,251.00

Tata Steel

1,185.00

1.69

1,174.00

1,189.00

1,163.00

Tech Mahindra

1,105.05

1.43

1,091.00

1,081.10

1,081.10

ONGC

122.55

1.36

122.55

124.50

121.80

Tata Consumers

767.35

1.29

762.00

769.70

759.00

Tata Motors

343.00

0.99

340.80

345.00

337.55

Grasim

1,519.00

0.81

1,515.00

1,547.00

1,512.75

Sunn Pharma

677.50

0.78

675.00

679.90

669.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

HDFC Life

696.00

-4.13

728.00

728.00

694.20

Titan

1,730.75

-1.32

1,768.50

1,768.50

1,719.75

Shree Cement

28,399.95

-1.15

28,740.00

28,943.35

28,350.15

TCS

3,342.00

-1.15

3,391.50

3,391.50

3,333.00

Coal India

147.10

-1.11

147.10

149.00

147.00

HCL Technologies

985.70

-1.00

1,000.00

1,000.00

984.20

Bajaj Finserv

12,380.00

-0.85

12,500.00

12,519.60

12,320.00

Reliance

2,089.00

-0.73

2,122.00

2,126.50

2,081.00

Maruti

7,596.00

-0.69

7,698.00

7,698.00

7,571.40

Bharti Airtel

531.50

-0.67

537.00

537.00

530.45


