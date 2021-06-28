June 28: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets on Monday, June 28, 2021, declined at the fag-end of the session. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 189.45 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 52,735.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.65 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 15,814.70. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Dr Reddy's 5,404.80 1.80 5,329.00 5,419.95 5,312.55 Hindalco 382.45 1.74 378.90 384.95 374.25 Divi's Laboratories 4,322.15 1.73 4,251.00 4,349.00 4,251.00 Tata Steel 1,185.00 1.69 1,174.00 1,189.00 1,163.00 Tech Mahindra 1,105.05 1.43 1,091.00 1,081.10 1,081.10 ONGC 122.55 1.36 122.55 124.50 121.80 Tata Consumers 767.35 1.29 762.00 769.70 759.00 Tata Motors 343.00 0.99 340.80 345.00 337.55 Grasim 1,519.00 0.81 1,515.00 1,547.00 1,512.75 Sunn Pharma 677.50 0.78 675.00 679.90 669.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

HDFC Life 696.00 -4.13 728.00 728.00 694.20 Titan 1,730.75 -1.32 1,768.50 1,768.50 1,719.75 Shree Cement 28,399.95 -1.15 28,740.00 28,943.35 28,350.15 TCS 3,342.00 -1.15 3,391.50 3,391.50 3,333.00 Coal India 147.10 -1.11 147.10 149.00 147.00 HCL Technologies 985.70 -1.00 1,000.00 1,000.00 984.20 Bajaj Finserv 12,380.00 -0.85 12,500.00 12,519.60 12,320.00 Reliance 2,089.00 -0.73 2,122.00 2,126.50 2,081.00 Maruti 7,596.00 -0.69 7,698.00 7,698.00 7,571.40 Bharti Airtel 531.50 -0.67 537.00 537.00 530.45



