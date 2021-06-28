June 28: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets on Monday, June 28, 2021, declined at the fag-end of the session. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 189.45 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 52,735.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.65 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 15,814.70. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Dr Reddy's
5,404.80
1.80
5,329.00
5,419.95
5,312.55
Hindalco
382.45
1.74
378.90
384.95
374.25
Divi's Laboratories
4,322.15
1.73
4,251.00
4,349.00
4,251.00
Tata Steel
1,185.00
1.69
1,174.00
1,189.00
1,163.00
Tech Mahindra
1,105.05
1.43
1,091.00
1,081.10
1,081.10
ONGC
122.55
1.36
122.55
124.50
121.80
Tata Consumers
767.35
1.29
762.00
769.70
759.00
Tata Motors
343.00
0.99
340.80
345.00
337.55
Grasim
1,519.00
0.81
1,515.00
1,547.00
1,512.75
Sunn Pharma
677.50
0.78
675.00
679.90
669.55
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
HDFC Life
696.00
-4.13
728.00
728.00
694.20
Titan
1,730.75
-1.32
1,768.50
1,768.50
1,719.75
Shree Cement
28,399.95
-1.15
28,740.00
28,943.35
28,350.15
TCS
3,342.00
-1.15
3,391.50
3,391.50
3,333.00
Coal India
147.10
-1.11
147.10
149.00
147.00
HCL Technologies
985.70
-1.00
1,000.00
1,000.00
984.20
Bajaj Finserv
12,380.00
-0.85
12,500.00
12,519.60
12,320.00
Reliance
2,089.00
-0.73
2,122.00
2,126.50
2,081.00
Maruti
7,596.00
-0.69
7,698.00
7,698.00
7,571.40
Bharti Airtel
531.50
-0.67
537.00
537.00
530.45