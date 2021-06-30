June 30: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity markets ended in the red zone on June 31, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52,482.71. The Nifty 50 index dropped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 15,721.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Coal India 146.35 1.28 145.60 147.40 145.10 Reliance 2,112.00 1.16 2,096.25 2,122.65 2,091.05 Divi's Laboratories 4,404.60 1.11 4,369.00 4,432.00 4,355.05 Infosys 1,580.00 1.08 1,572.05 1,591.00 1,572.05 Tech Mahindra 1,096.70 0.79 1,088.20 1,105.00 1,083.30 SBI Life 1,007.15 0.78 1,002.40 1,011.75 998.45 Maruti 7,539.90 0.70 7,505.50 7,646.60 7,492.60 Nestle India 17,714.00 0.65 17,640.00 17,745.00 17,575.00 Wipro 546.10 0.65 544.85 548.00 542.00 Bharti Airtel 528.00 0.58 527.00 530.40 524.35

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Shree Cement 27,600.00 -1.90 27,830.00 28,450.00 27,451.00 Bajaj Finserv 12,076.20 -1.82 12,346.00 12,369.55 12,065.00 Power Grid 232.45 -1.50 237.15 237.60 232.00 UPL 794.00 -1.42 810.00 811.00 790.60 ICICI Bank 631.45 -1.35 638.30 640.80 629.80 ONGC 117.85 -1.30 120.35 120.95 117.05 NTPC 116.25 -1.15 117.85 118.45 116.15 Eicher Motors 2,674.50 -1.13 2,707.55 2,725.00 2,665.15 HDFC 2,477.70 -0.94 2,503.15 2,515.00 2,472.20 Adani Ports 704.40 -0.93 717.60 717.60 702.10



