June 30: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The equity markets ended in the red zone on June 31, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52,482.71. The Nifty 50 index dropped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 15,721.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Coal India
146.35
1.28
145.60
147.40
145.10
Reliance
2,112.00
1.16
2,096.25
2,122.65
2,091.05
Divi's Laboratories
4,404.60
1.11
4,369.00
4,432.00
4,355.05
Infosys
1,580.00
1.08
1,572.05
1,591.00
1,572.05
Tech Mahindra
1,096.70
0.79
1,088.20
1,105.00
1,083.30
SBI Life
1,007.15
0.78
1,002.40
1,011.75
998.45
Maruti
7,539.90
0.70
7,505.50
7,646.60
7,492.60
Nestle India
17,714.00
0.65
17,640.00
17,745.00
17,575.00
Wipro
546.10
0.65
544.85
548.00
542.00
Bharti Airtel
528.00
0.58
527.00
530.40
524.35
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Shree Cement
27,600.00
|-1.90
27,830.00
28,450.00
27,451.00
Bajaj Finserv
12,076.20
|-1.82
12,346.00
12,369.55
12,065.00
Power Grid
232.45
-1.50
237.15
237.60
232.00
UPL
794.00
-1.42
810.00
811.00
790.60
ICICI Bank
631.45
-1.35
638.30
640.80
629.80
ONGC
117.85
-1.30
120.35
120.95
117.05
NTPC
116.25
-1.15
117.85
118.45
116.15
Eicher Motors
2,674.50
-1.13
2,707.55
2,725.00
2,665.15
HDFC
2,477.70
-0.94
2,503.15
2,515.00
2,472.20
Adani Ports
704.40
-0.93
717.60
717.60
702.10