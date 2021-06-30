Top
June 30: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

The equity markets ended in the red zone on June 31, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52,482.71. The Nifty 50 index dropped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 15,721.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Coal India

146.35

1.28

145.60

147.40

145.10

Reliance

2,112.00

1.16

2,096.25

2,122.65

2,091.05

Divi's Laboratories

4,404.60

1.11

4,369.00

4,432.00

4,355.05

Infosys

1,580.00

1.08

1,572.05

1,591.00

1,572.05

Tech Mahindra

1,096.70

0.79

1,088.20

1,105.00

1,083.30

SBI Life

1,007.15

0.78

1,002.40

1,011.75

998.45

Maruti

7,539.90

0.70

7,505.50

7,646.60

7,492.60

Nestle India

17,714.00

0.65

17,640.00

17,745.00

17,575.00

Wipro

546.10

0.65

544.85

548.00

542.00

Bharti Airtel

528.00

0.58

527.00

530.40

524.35

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Shree Cement

27,600.00

-1.90

27,830.00

28,450.00

27,451.00

Bajaj Finserv

12,076.20

-1.82

12,346.00

12,369.55

12,065.00

Power Grid

232.45

-1.50

237.15

237.60

232.00

UPL

794.00

-1.42

810.00

811.00

790.60

ICICI Bank

631.45

-1.35

638.30

640.80

629.80

ONGC

117.85

-1.30

120.35

120.95

117.05

NTPC

116.25

-1.15

117.85

118.45

116.15

Eicher Motors

2,674.50

-1.13

2,707.55

2,725.00

2,665.15

HDFC

2,477.70

-0.94

2,503.15

2,515.00

2,472.20

Adani Ports

704.40

-0.93

717.60

717.60

702.10


