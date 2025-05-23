Juno Joule Green Energy Signs Strategic MoU with Select Energy GmbH at World Hydrogen Summit 2025 to Propel India’s Green Hydrogen Export Ambitions

Juno Joule Green Energy Pvt Ltd, a fast-growing Indian leader in renewable energy solutions, announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Select Energy GmbH, a renowned German clean energy firm, at the prestigious World Hydrogen Summit 2025 on late evening May 21, 2025. The agreement, formalised at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam, marks a significant milestone in Indo-German collaboration and aims to co-develop a world-class, export-oriented green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Andhra Pradesh. This strategic move is set to unlock substantial industrial and economic opportunities for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reinforcing the region’s emergence as a key player in India’s clean energy future.

Juno Joule is the only private Indian company exhibiting independently at the summit, underscoring its leadership in the green hydrogen sector. At Booth C084, the company unveiled its ambitious green hydrogen and ammonia project being developed at Mulapeta Port in Andhra Pradesh—an infrastructure-driven, globally connected initiative with a vision to position India as a key exporter of certified green fuels to markets such as Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

The MoU was signed by Nagasharath Rayapati, CEO of Juno Joule Green Energy, and Felix Danger, Managing Director of Select New Energies GmbH, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, marking a significant step in the co-development of one of India’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia export facilities. The ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries who underscored the global significance of this partnership. Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, led the Indian delegation, reaffirming India’s commitment to advancing Green Hydrogen exports. Shri Abhay Bakre, Director General of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, also participated, highlighting the project’s alignment with India’s clean energy roadmap. Representing Germany, Ms. Silke Frank, President of the German Hydrogen Association, reiterated the importance of Indo-German partnership in green technologies. The event also saw the presence of Satya Pinisetty IRS, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in the Netherlands, and Nishanth Bala Shanmugam, Director of GH2 India, both of whom have played key roles in fostering international hydrogen cooperation. Dr PV Ramesh, senior advisor to governments, international development organisations and corporate enterprises, also participated.

The agreement includes equity participation in the project’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), development of ammonia export terminals and port-connected pipeline logistics, alignment with European regulatory frameworks like RFNBO and RED II/III, and a long-term offtake agreement with a blended pricing model that balances market stability and global competitiveness.

The Juno Joule Green Hydrogen project, strategically located near Mulapeta Port on India’s East Coast in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the country’s most ambitious green fuel infrastructure initiatives. With a total planned investment of USD 1.3 billion (INR 10,000 crore), the project will be developed in three phases, aiming to produce approximately 180 KTPA of green hydrogen by 2029, which will be converted into up to one million tons of green ammonia annually for export. Construction is expected to commence in 2026. The facility will include an advanced desalination plant to sustainably source high-purity water from seawater, electrolysers powered by a diversified mix of solar, wind, and hydropower, and port-connected pipeline infrastructure for efficient large-scale exports. Built to meet stringent EU RFNBO criteria, the project also integrates cutting-edge technologies from global leaders such as Thyssenkrupp Nucera and KBR Inc., and is supported by international logistics collaborations with partners in Germany and the Netherlands.

The economic impact on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expected to be transformative. The project is estimated to generate nearly 5000 to 6,000 jobs—direct and indirect—across operations, construction, logistics, and support sectors. It will also lead to technology transfer, upskilling of local talent, and the emergence of the region as a clean energy hub on the global map.

Juno Joule’s project is poised to supply green hydrogen and ammonia to major international markets across Europe and Asia. Aligned with India’s vision to become a leading exporter of green fuels, the facility will operate entirely on renewable energy and support the decarbonization goals of industrial economies worldwide. Once fully operational, it is expected to avoid over 1.8 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually, making a meaningful contribution to global climate objectives. The MoU with Select Energy GmbH marks a significant milestone in the journey toward building scalable, clean energy infrastructure and reflects a shared commitment to advancing the global green molecule value chain for a more sustainable future.

Speaking about the partnership “We are honored to partner with SELECT as a co-developer in our mission to build a globally competitive green energy hub in India,” said Nagasharath Rayapati, CEO of Juno Joule Green Energy Private Limited. “With their deep expertise in energy trading and end-to-end logistics including shipping infrastructure - this collaboration reinforces our execution capability and accelerates the global transition to a low-carbon economy” added Rayapati.

India’s green hydrogen industry currently faces challenges around certification, logistics, and market integration. Juno Joule addresses these through its export-first model, strategic partnerships, and future-ready infrastructure. Unlike many domestic-focused or pilot-scale projects, Juno Joule’s facility is purpose-built for industrial execution and global deployment. Its phased modular approach allows for agility, faster go-to-market timelines, and risk mitigation while maintaining alignment with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The World Hydrogen Summit 2025 saw representation from 130 countries, with over 25 country pavilions and more than 700 exhibitors.