JVC ENTERS INDIAN MARKET WITH PREMIUM RANGE OF QLED TVs, EYES Rs 500 CRORE REVENUE IN 3 YEARS

- The most awaited Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin on 13th January’25
- The company offers an exciting range of Made in India smart QLED televisions, starting at INR 11,999
- All the new range of televisions by JVC will be available exclusively on Amazon from January 14, 2025 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
JVC, a globally renowned Japanese brand in consumer electronics, is proud to announce its official entry into the Indian TV market. With a legacy dating back to 1927, JVC has been at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation, delivering premium technology and unparalleled audio-visual experiences for nearly a century. As the first-ever brand to launch televisions and a pioneer in the television industry, JVC now brings its legacy of excellence to India with a new range of premium smart QLED televisions, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment. The brand has also launched India’s first 40 inch QLED TV.
JVC’s entry into the Indian market marks a significant milestone for the brand, reflecting its commitment to offering high-quality, innovative products that cater to evolving consumer needs. With over 97 years of expertise in the consumer electronics industry, JVC is synonymous with performance, reliability, and superior craftsmanship. This legacy of excellence continues with its new television range, ensuring Indian customers enjoy world-class entertainment experiences at home.
The JVC QLED TVs are stunning Smart TVs, part of the AI Vision series, designed to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. Featuring a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz, these televisions offer vibrant, crystal-clear visuals with HDR10 and 1 billion colours for superior picture quality. Equipped with DOLBY ATMOS sound technology, they provide immersive audio with a powerful 80-watt output.
Smart features include Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, voice control with GOOGLE ASSISTANT, and access to popular apps such as NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO, YOUTUBE, and ZEE5. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 and eARC support, ensuring seamless integration with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other devices. With 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, these smart TVs offer smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content. These TVs are perfect for those seeking a premium entertainment experience with advanced features and connectivity.
The JVC AI Vision series is available in 7 sizes ranging from 32-inch QLED to 75-inch QLED TVs, starting at an exciting price of INR 11,999. The 75-inch QLED TV is available at an attractive price of INR 89,999. These models are perfect for customers seeking a premium entertainment experience with advanced features and modern design.
All the new range of televisions by JVC will be available exclusively on Amazon from January 14, 2025 during the Amazon’s Republic Day Sale
According to Pallavi Singh, Country Representative, JVC TV India, “We are thrilled to introduce JVC’s cutting-edge television range to Indian consumers. India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and we believe our innovative, high-quality products will resonate with local consumers who seek immersive entertainment experiences at home. Based on the collaboration with our strategic partner Amazon, we are confident that our televisions will meet the needs of every viewer, whether they’re enjoying their favorite TV shows, movies, or sports.”
She added, "As we continue to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of the Indian market, our target is to achieve a revenue of INR 500CR in the next 3 years. With an aggressive focus on expanding our product portfolio and enhancing consumer engagement.”
Bank Offer for the Sale:
● Amazon India: 10% Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions
Product Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0DS16LB5H
JVC TV Launch Prices:
Screen size
Model Name
Launch Price
32
LT-32NQ3165C
11999
40
LT-40NQ3165C
15999
43
LT-43NQ7165C
23999
50
LT-50NQ7165C
29999
55
LT-55NQ7165C
35999
65
LT-65NQ7165C
49999
75
LT-75NQ7165C
89999